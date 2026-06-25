Local researchers seek inspection of temple ruins on Sakon Nakhon island

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 25, 2026, 5:54 PM
50 2 minutes read
Local researchers seek inspection of temple ruins on Sakon Nakhon island | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ มหัศจรรย์สกลนคร

Local researchers planned to coordinate with the Fine Arts Department to examine a remote island in Nong Han Lake in Sakhon Nakhon province, where traces of an ancient temple believed to be more than 1,000 years old were found.

Members of the Sakon Nakhon Civilisation Club and the Sakon Nakhon Bird Conservation Club recently travelled by boat to Don Kham Pae Island to search for signs of an ancient settlement. The island is located about three kilometres from Don Langka Island, a well-known tourist destination in Nong Han Lake.

The survey followed accounts from elderly fishermen who claimed historical remains could be found on the island.

Temple ruins found on Sakon Nakhon island
Photo via Facebook/ มหัศจรรย์สกลนคร

Researchers said Don Kham Pae, an Isaan name meaning tamarind island, is one of about 30 islands in Nong Han Lake. The island covers around 80 rai and stretches approximately 300 metres in length.

The team spent several hours surveying the island without finding major evidence at first. However, after reaching the eastern edge, they discovered what is believed to be the base of an ancient temple.

Among the findings was an L-shaped sandstone block measuring about 80 centimetres beneath a bodhi tree, along with scattered sandstone and laterite pieces. These materials are commonly associated with historical temple construction in the region.

Temple structure dating back to 1,000 years ago
Photo via Facebook/ มหัศจรรย์สกลนคร

Researchers said signs at the site suggest the area may have been disturbed by treasure hunters in the past. Despite this, they believe key parts of the structure could remain buried underground and may require detailed excavation.

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Locals familiar with the area also told researchers that a sandstone Buddha statue was previously discovered on the island, although its current whereabouts remain unknown.

In addition, residents reported that a sacred pedestal had also been found on the island. Based on its characteristics, researchers believe it may date to the Dvaravati period and later show Khmer influence.

Sakon Nakhon historical site survey
Photo via Facebook/ DailyNews

Historical records indicate that in 1967, Abbot Lop Khemsiri and local residents moved the pedestal to Wat Sri Chomphu in That Choeng Chum subdistrict, Mueang district, Sakon Nakhon, for safekeeping. The artefact was later transferred to Sakon Nakhon City Museum at Sakon Nakhon Rajabhat University.

Researchers described the discovery as significant, saying it may represent the first archaeological site identified on an island within Nong Han Lake.

According to DailyNews, the team is preparing to coordinate with the Fine Arts Department and other relevant agencies for a detailed survey, with the aim of registering the site as a protected historical landmark.

Ancient ruin found on Sakon Nakhon island
Photo via Facebook/ DailyNews

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 25, 2026, 5:54 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.