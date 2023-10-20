Roya Gazette declares Wat Suthat Thepwararam an archaeological site

Photo: hotels.com.

The Royal Gazette recently announced the Department of Fine Arts declaration, which designates the land area of the ancient site Wat Suthat Thepwararam as an archaeological site, encompassing 28 rai and 76 square wa.

Today, it was reported on the Royal Gazette website that the Department of Fine Arts announced the zoning of the archaeological site. The declaration was signed by Phanom Butcha Chanthachoti, the Director-General of the Department of Fine Arts.

According to the Department of Fine Arts, Wat Suthat Thepwararam, located in Wat Ratchabophit Sub-district, Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok, was registered as an archaeological site as per the declaration in the Royal Gazette, issue 64, volume 66, page 5281, dated November 22, 1949. However, the boundaries of the archaeological site were not specified.

Exercising the power under Section 7 of the National Museums Act, B.E. 2504 (1961), the Department of Fine Arts announced the zoning of the archaeological land area of Wat Suthat Thepwararam. The archaeological site in Wat Ratchabophit Sub-district, Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok, was established to be 28 rai and 76 square wa, as detailed in the attached map to this announcement.

The announcement by the Department of Fine Arts to designate the land area of the ancient site Wat Suthat Thepwararam highlights the importance of preserving and recognising Thailand’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

By defining the boundaries of the archaeological site, the Department of Fine Arts ensures the protection of this significant historical landmark for future generations, reported KhaoSod.

