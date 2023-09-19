Ancient ice cream tempts tourists to Thai heritage park Si Thep

Image courtesy of Sanook

A unique idea of ancient ice cream moulded from artefacts found in the historic Si Thep Park has attracted a swarm of tourists. Yesterday, the Si Thep (SI THEP Towards World Heritage) Facebook page posted images of the ice cream, designed with various patterns matching those in the ancient site in Si Thep, Phetchabun. The post declared, “Ancient ice cream of the ancient city of Si Thep…Intrend not only offers delicious ice cream with cool patterns but also a chance to discover what these patterns are and where they are located in Si Thep city.”

The ice cream will be available until September 24 at the Si Thep World Heritage Celebration, held at Khao Klang Nok, Si Thep, Phetchabun. The Facebook post attracted many comments, likes and shares, with netizens expressing their admiration and asking for the shop’s coordinates. Comments ranged from “Wow, beautiful, love it!” and “Absolutely stunning, may I have one?” to humorous remarks like “Scary! If I bite it, will I be cursed? I dare not.”

In addition, it was reported that the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee was held from September 10 to 25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with 53 items on the agenda. The ancient city of Si Thep was included as item 31, with deliberation expected to take place in the evening of September 18 or the morning of September 19, due to the four-hour time difference with Thailand.

Si Thep Historical Park, located four kilometres east of the Pasak River in Si Thep district, Phetchabun province, covers an area of approximately 4.7 square kilometres. It includes the ancient city of Si Thep and a significant group of historic sites showcasing distinctive art, architecture, religion, and culture. These sites reflect the city’s role as a trading hub, with convenient access to other regions, and its continuous prosperity spanning three eras: late prehistory, Dvaravati, and the Khmer Empire, reports Sanook.



