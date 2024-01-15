Ancient artefacts over 600 years old discovered in Phayao province

The Department of Fine Arts began inspecting a historical site and ancient artefacts over 600 years old, discovered by locals in Phayao province. The villagers had unearthed coins and ancient Buddha statues while renovating a sacred site. The discovery occurred today in Ban Hua Khua, Chun District, Phayao Province.

Villagers revealed the discovery of a large number of ancient artefacts following the renovation of the sacred site, Mon Chedi (Dong Pha Hom), more than 100 years old. The renovation was led by Phrakhru Suchinratta Nakhon, the abbot of Wat Sri Bunrueang, Ban Hua Khua, Chun District, Phayao Province, and a team of faithful locals from the area.

Rao Somboonchan, the village head of Moo 15, explained that the local villagers from three different areas had come together to renovate the site for worship. During the renovation, they found engraved slabs, ancient coins, ancient Buddha statues, engraved stones, and clay artefacts around the sacred site.

The sacred site covers an area of one Rai and two Ngan, with no ownership documentation. The surrounding area is farmland owned by the villagers of Moo 15, with the land title deed being NS-3K. Rao notified the Department of Fine Arts in Chiang Mai about the discovery of the ancient site at Dong Pha Hom, requesting officials to inspect the area and provide guidance.

Rao further shared that the sacred site has been part of the community for over 100 years. In the past, a monk and his disciples once dug up ancient artefacts from the site. Unfortunately, the monk fell ill and passed away shortly after, causing fear among the villagers who then refrained from excavating for artefacts.

However, Phrakhru Suchinrattanakhun, the abbot of Wat Sri Bunrueang, took the initiative to renovate Mon Chedi, which is approximately 3 kilometres away from Dong Pha Hom. The villagers from Moo 5, Moo 9, and Moo 15 have been using this site for worship and religious ceremonies for at least six years. The three villages unanimously agreed to renovate the area.

The villagers’ joint renovation project led to the discovery of numerous ancient artefacts. The Department of Fine Arts is currently inspecting these items and the site to verify their historical significance. This discovery provides a glimpse into the rich history of the area and its spiritual significance to the local community, reported KhaoSod.