Amulet credited: Thai man’s ‘tree-mendous’ fall sparks belief in ‘nine lives’ miracle

In a ‘tree-mendous’ twist of fate, a Thai man has defied gravity and emerged unscathed after a heart-stopping fall from a towering 15-metre tree. The astonishing survival has led both the victim’s mother and astonished locals to believe he possesses an incredible nine lives, seemingly protected by a Buddha amulet he wore.

The resilient 48 year old, Amnuay Siriwaew, embarked on a daring quest at the break of dawn yesterday, venturing into the lush forests near his Isaan province residence in Udon Thani to procure precious tree resin for sale. However, as the clock struck midday, the Thai man had yet to return home, sending his 67 year old mother, Niramon Siriwaew, into a state of anxious concern.

Driven by worry, Niramon embarked on a search through the nearby forest. Amidst the tranquil woods, she suddenly heard the unmistakable cries of her son.

Following the sound, she stumbled upon a scene that would defy belief – Amnuay, now miraculously safe beneath the colossal tree. His wrist bore a grievous wound, the bone protruding through the skin. Yet, against all odds, he had survived his perilous plunge.

Niramon sought help from the Udon Thani Emergency Centre, which gave Amnuay first aid before taking him to hospital. The Thai man is in stable condition but is still being treated at the hospital.

Niramon said she thought her son would not survive because the tree was over 15 metres high. She considered Amnuay’s escape from this accident as nothing short of a miracle and believed her son was born with luck.

Niramon added that this was not the first time Amnuay had defied fate. Amnuay was once attacked by 10 assailants and lived to tell the tale. Niramon said that the assailants gave up and let him go because Amnuay was too strong.

However, Niramon admitted that this accident was far more serious than any previous encounter. The Thai man was breathing heavily when she found him. If she had arrived later, she thought her son might have died. She was happy that her son had survived and would hold a blessing ceremony for him when he recovered.

Locals living in the area told the media that they believed Amnuay had survived with the help of a Buddha amulet called Luang Por Rod, which Amnuay always wore. The amulet is renowned for its holiness, and Rod in Thai also means ‘to survive.’

