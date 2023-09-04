American TikToker and teacher arrested for sexually assaulting young Thai girl

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวนกกระจอก

Thai police arrested a renowned American TikToker and English language teacher in Bangkok for sexually assaulting a 16 year old Thai girl who is a student of his.

A Thai woman complained at Khlongtan Police Station that her 16 year old daughter engaged in a sexual relationship with her American teacher, Luke Nathanael Rockwell, after meeting each other five months ago.

The mother also added that the teacher recorded a video of him having sex with her daughter. She added that she is worried the teacher might share the video on social media.

Officers managed to arrest the American suspect on Sukhumvit Road in the Wattana district of Bangkok at 11am yesterday.

The man acknowledged the accusation, leading him to face a charge according to Section 319 of the Criminal Law of taking away children aged over 15 but less than 18 years old from their parents or guardians for sexual purposes. The penalty will be imprisonment for two to 10 years and a fine of 40,000 to 100,000 baht.

Aside from teaching English language to Thai children, Rockwell is also famous on the Thai TikTok platform. He shared videos of himself teaching English on the platform and has over 1.3 million followers on his account, @teacherlukeacamedy. Rockwell’s TikTok account was set to private after the arrest.

According to the news shared on TikTok, the 16 year old girl allegedly suffers from gonorrhoea after having sex with the American man. This information has not yet been confirmed by the police or the victim’s mother.

Follow us on :













The Thaiger previously reported another sexual assault by a teacher on his Thai students three days prior to this news. In the report, a Thai high school physical education teacher was arrested in the northern province of Chaing Mai for allegedly producing pornographic content featuring his male students.

Four weeks ago, the police in the Isaan province of Chaiyaphum arrested a pedo teacher who sexually assaulted more than 10 students under the age of 15. He even married one of the students he assaulted and later divorced her.