American man caught for assault and property damage in Chon Buri

An American man allegedly assaulted a female employee and damaged property at two hotels in Chon Buri before being ordered to compensate those affected.

Pennapa, a receptionist at a hotel in Chon Buri province, shared videos of the incident on social media and accused the American man, identified as Alexander, of disruptive behaviour.

According to Pennapa, the hotel had previously barred Alexander from staying at the accommodation because of earlier incidents. On the morning of June 9, he allegedly approached the reception desk and attempted to extend his stay.

Pennapa said she informed him that the hotel could not honour the extension because he had been blacklisted. The American man reportedly argued that he had already extended the booking and paid through an online platform. Accordingly, Pennapa told him to seek a refund through the booking service.

She alleged that Alexander became angry during the exchange, grabbed her mobile phone and threw it to the ground, damaging the device. Pennapa also claimed that he attempted to strangle her and threw a punch, although she managed to avoid being struck.

The receptionist further alleged that the accused damaged accommodation property at the reception area before shouting abuse in Thai and English.

Video footage shared online showed a man behaving aggressively inside the accommodation. The footage also appeared to show him making insulting gestures towards staff.

At one point, he was seen pushing his hand into his shorts and acting as though he was masturbating.

Police were called to the scene and detained the accused. According to Pennapa, he agreed to pay 10,000 baht in compensation for the damaged mobile phone and said he needed to withdraw cash from a bank. However, she claimed that he left the police station and did not return.

Later that day, the accused allegedly returned to the hotel and attempted to enter the room where he had previously stayed. Police were called to the property for a second time and reportedly arrested him after a chase outside the premises.

Pennapa said police eventually handled the matter but added that she was unaware of any legal penalties imposed on the accused.

She also claimed that the same American man had previously damaged the gate of another nearby hotel after staff allegedly confronted him for attempting to eat breakfast despite not being a guest.