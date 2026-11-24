An American rock climber has ranked Nam Phong National Park in Khon Kaen as the best bouldering destination in Southeast Asia and among the world’s top 10, as the park prepares to host an international climbing competition in January 2027.

Brad Ausink, 33, praised the park’s sandstone formations for their quality, variety and suitability for climbers of different abilities.

Speaking today, November 24, Ausink said the rocks were less sharp and brittle than those at other climbing destinations. Their sandpaper-like surfaces provide a firm grip, even in hot weather or when climbers’ hands become sweaty.

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He said the experience was similar to climbing on artificial walls in a gym, making the site suitable for beginners trying natural rock for the first time as well as experienced climbers seeking more challenging routes.

He added that conversations with Thai and international climbers suggested Khon Kaen was already among Thailand’s most popular climbing destinations, thanks to its accessibility and range of difficulty levels.

Adisorn Hemthanon, chief of Nam Phong National Park, said the park was preparing to hold an international bouldering competition on January 16 and 17, 2027, to attract foreign visitors and promote adventure and conservation-based tourism.

The event has received approval from the park’s advisory committee but is still awaiting formal permission. Organisers expect participants from countries including Singapore and Japan, as well as Europe.

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The park currently has three main climbing areas featuring 30 developed sandstone boulders. More than 1,000 additional boulders have been identified across the park, with further surveys and development underway.

Officials hope to increase the number available for climbing to between 50 and 90 during the current tourism season.

Unlike traditional rock climbing, bouldering involves scaling relatively low rock formations without ropes or high-altitude climbing equipment. Climbers use protective crash pads below the rocks and rely on strength, balance and careful selection of handholds and footholds.

Participation in the two-day event will be limited to 120 people to minimise environmental impact.

Registration will cover four categories: competitive, beginner, youth and observer. Participants must register in advance, as walk-in applications will not be accepted.

The registration fee will include park admission for both days, and everyone attending must follow the national park’s regulations.

Ausink recommended visiting during the cooler months, when lower temperatures and reduced rainfall provide better climbing conditions.

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