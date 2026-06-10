Alleged Nigerian drug network leader arrested in Bangkok

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 10, 2026, 1:48 PM
144 2 minutes read
Alleged Nigerian drug network leader arrested in Bangkok | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Thai police arrested an alleged Nigerian drug network leader at a luxury condominium in Bangkok last night, June 9, seizing cocaine and assets worth about 700,000 baht.

The suspect, identified only as 36 year old Patrick, was arrested in Bang Phong Phang subdistrict, Yan Nawa district, during an operation called “Clipping the Wings of the Dodorima Gang Leader.”

He faces charges of possessing and selling Category 2 narcotics, cocaine, without permission for commercial purposes, and resisting officers during an arrest. Police are now expanding their investigation into potential money laundering.

An alleged Nigerian drug network leader was arrested in Bangkok after police seized cocaine and uncovered links to a wider criminal network.
Photo via ONCB

Officers seized about 18 grammes of cocaine, a vehicle worth 200,000 baht, 178,800 baht in Thai cash, US$1,900 (about 57,000 baht), about 40,000 baht in bank funds, and branded goods worth about 200,000 baht. The total value of seized assets was estimated at about 700,000 baht.

The arrest followed a May 22 raid on a luxury condominium in Nonthaburi, where six foreign suspects were arrested at a base allegedly used by a romance scam gang.

An alleged Nigerian drug network leader was arrested in Bangkok after police seized cocaine and uncovered links to a wider criminal network.
Photo via ONCB

According to investigators, the follow-up probe found links between cocaine trafficking and romance scam networks, with more than 300 million baht allegedly circulating through the wider network.

The network reportedly operated under the name Dodorima, which officers described as a group active in Thailand that emerged from the wider international network called “NBM of Africa.” The group allegedly used charity activities and donations to disguise illegal business activity.

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An alleged Nigerian drug network leader was arrested in Bangkok after police seized cocaine and uncovered links to a wider criminal network.
Photo via ONCB

Patrick had reportedly lived in Thailand for more than seven years and travelled between Thailand and Africa. Investigators alleged he began by selling cocaine in tourist areas before moving up within the network.

The network linked to Patrick allegedly had more than 380 million baht in circulation over the past year. Officers also alleged that he sent money back to Nigeria and built a large mansion there.

Investigators said the case was difficult because Patrick allegedly used associates and concealment methods to avoid detection. A key lead reportedly came from his continued use of cocaine to maintain connections with influential figures.

An alleged Nigerian drug network leader was arrested in Bangkok after police seized cocaine and uncovered links to a wider criminal network.
Photo via Khaosod

At about 10pm on June 9, Metropolitan Police Bureau drug suppression officers and Bangkok ONCB officers tracked Patrick to a luxury condominium on Rama 3 Road.

Police blocked his car as he drove into the condominium. Patrick allegedly resisted arrest by reversing the car into officers in an attempt to escape, injuring a police officer.

Officers then smashed the vehicle’s window and switched off the engine before removing Patrick from the car and taking him into custody.

An alleged Nigerian drug network leader was arrested in Bangkok after police seized cocaine and uncovered links to a wider criminal network.
Photo via Khaosod

Khaosod reported that during a search after the arrest, officers reported finding chat records from a private group discussing cocaine users in Thailand.

Patrick and the seized items were taken to Bang Phong Phang Police Station for legal proceedings. Assets seized under anti-drug asset measures were transferred to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) for safekeeping and further financial investigation.

Patrick reportedly gave a partial confession. He admitted the cocaine offence but denied involvement in a money laundering network.

He claimed the group was involved in charity work and said his income came from a fish export business between Thailand and Nigeria. He also told police that “Dodorima” means “hello”.

Police Major General Theeradet Thamsuthee said police would work with the ONCB and international agencies to expand the financial investigation and pursue foreign and Thai suspects allegedly linked to the network.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 10, 2026, 1:48 PM
144 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.