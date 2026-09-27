All 50 Bangkok districts now flood disaster zones

Photo courtesy of Thai News Pix and Bangkok BMA

Bangkok has expanded its flood disaster zone declaration to cover all 50 districts of the capital, up from just three, as heavy rain continues to cause flooding across the city.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, acting as director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), signed the order through the Bangkok Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre. The announcement extends the disaster-affected area from the three districts originally named, Nong Chok, Suan Luang and Khan Na Yao, to the entire city. It took effect on 25 September 2026.

The expansion comes as continuous heavy rain leaves many parts of Bangkok waterlogged, disrupting traffic and travel and affecting residents’ daily lives across multiple districts.

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The BMA said the situation could endanger lives and cause damage to both public and private property, making it necessary to widen the declaration so that relevant agencies and local administrative bodies could act swiftly and in a coordinated manner across the whole city.

Response operations will be carried out under the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act 2007, the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan 2021 to 2027, and the Bangkok Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan 2021 to 2027, alongside related laws, regulations and cabinet resolutions, allowing agencies to integrate their work as the situation develops.

The BMA said it will continue to closely monitor rainfall and flooding conditions and coordinate with relevant agencies to assist affected residents across the city.

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