Alcohol advertising: Tightened restrictions urged amidst youth risk concerns

Further restrictions against alcohol advertising are being urged by the Alcohol Watch Network. Concerns centre around young people and new drinkers who are at risk due to various impacts on health, economy and society.

Teera Watcharapranee, director of the office of the Alcohol Watch Network, stated yesterday, that despite the responsibility of enforcing the law falling on the Ministry of Public Health under the Alcohol Control Act of 2008, the network and its allied sectors have publicly supported the cause, closely monitoring any acts of defiance related to alcohol advertising.

The network submits complaints about violations to the law enforcement officials responsible for enforcing the Act. It also highlights the regulation controlling sales and points of distribution, including prohibiting sales and consumption in civil service and religious places, restricting sales to individuals under the age of 20 according to Section 30, and forbidding promotion of sales such as discounted prices or promotions.

Section 32 also prevents anyone from advertising alcohol or showcasing any names or logos that induce people to drink, whether directly or indirectly. When alcohol products are posted on social media, the group highlights the significance to the public that advertising and sales promotion can influence and lead to an increase in new drinkers.

They argue that, if advertising is allowed freely, this would give more influence and access to children and young people and lead to various consequential impacts. The alcohol advertising in media, coupled with sales encouragement, not only influences but also provokes an increase in new drinkers reported KhaoSod.

While the sector does support the more significant increase in producers in line with recently released ministerial regulations or the proposed progressive alcohol law, they warn that it should not pair with less advertising control that would stimulate an increase in the number of drinkers.

Free reign in advertising will further encourage children and young people, leading to a surge in alcohol consumption. They warn of the various impacts alcohol can have on personal health, finances, and society in general.