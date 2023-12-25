Airborne pollutants rise prompts health alert in Thailand

Photo courtesy of iStock

A surge in respiratory issues is anticipated as airborne pollutants are predicted to rise in the forthcoming weeks across Thailand, prompting a critical directive from the Ministry of Public Health to all national public hospitals. The directive mandates these hospitals to ready themselves to handle the expected increase in health problems.

Deteriorating air quality was observed in various districts of the capital with PM2.5 concentrations exceeding 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metres (µg/m³). Lat Krabang, Thon Buri, Bang Na, Nong Khaem, Yannawa, Ratchathewi, Bangkok Noi and Prawet were among the districts that reported such unhealthy levels of ultra-fine pollutants.

According to the permanent secretary for public health, Opas Karnkawinpong, the situation is likely to worsen in the coming weeks. A high-pressure system from China is expected to trap the airborne pollutants over Greater Bangkok, Central Plains, the North and the Northeast. The identified provinces, anticipating a surge in air pollution, include Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phrae, Nan, Phayao, Lampang, Lamphun and Mae Hong Son under the 1st Health Area office; Tak, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Uttaradit and Sukhothai under the 2nd Health Area office; Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat and Uthai Thani under the 3rd Health Area office; and Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu and Bueng Kan under the 8th Health Area office, reported Bangkok Post.

In response to this impending health crisis, Opas stressed that hospitals under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Public Health must be prepared for a surge in patient admissions. He further urged these hospitals to expedite the implementation of telemedicine services to aid vulnerable individuals, including children, pregnant women, older citizens, people with chronic health concerns, and those who work outdoors.

The harmful effects of air pollution are not limited to respiratory diseases but can also cause heart and vascular complications, conjunctivitis and skin problems.

To improve access to healthcare services, the Ministry has initiated Public Health Emergency Operations Centres. These centres, located in Phitsanulok, Nonthaburi, Sing Buri and Samut Sakhon, are expected to bolster the availability and delivery of crucial healthcare services during this challenging period.