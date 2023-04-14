Air pollution increases in upper northeastern regions of Thailand

According to the Pollution Control Department, 23 locations, primarily in the northern region of Thailand, have been found to contain high levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or smaller in diameter (PM2.5). The most severe levels were identified in Chiang Mai. These concentrations are considered detrimental to human health.

As of 11am yesterday, PM2.5 dust levels in the north ranged between 98 to 277 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m³) of air over the past 24 hours.

Hazardous air pollution was reported in 21 areas within the northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phayao, and Phitsanulok.

PM2.5 levels in the north were as follows:

98μg/m³ in tambon Hang Dong of Chiang Mai’s Hot district.

108 in tambon Nai Muang of Phitsanulok’s Muang district.

117 in tambon Jong Kham of Mae Hong Son’s Muang district.

119 in tambon Chang Khoeng of Chiang Mai’s Mae Chaem district.

128 in tambon Mae Moh and tambon Sop Pad of Lampang’s Mae Moh district.

131 in tambon Ban Klang of Lamphun’s Muang district.

132 in tambon Ban Dong of Lampang’s Mae Moh district.

133 in tambon Suthep of Chiang Mai’s Muang district.

139 in tambon Li in Lamphun’s Li district.

146 in tambon Nai Wiang of Nan’s Muang district.

148 in tambon Chang Phueak of Chiang Mai’s Muang district.

152 in tambon Ban Tom of Phayao’s Muang district.

153 in tambon Phrabat in Lampang’s Muang district.

159 in tambon Wiang of Chiang Rai’s Muang district.

166 in tambon Sriphum of Chiang Mai’s Muang district.

193 in tambon Huai Kone of Nan’s Chalerm Prakiat district.

258 in Tambon Wiang of Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong district.

265 in tambon Wiang Phang Kham of Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

269 in tambon Wiang Tai of Mae Hong Son’s Pai district.

and 277 in tambon Muang Na in Chiang Mai’s Chiang Dao district.

In addition, red-coded PM2.5 levels were also observed in two areas in the northeast: 95 in tambon Kut Pong of Loei’s Muang district and 116 in tambon Meechai of Nong Khai’s Muang district.

The government’s established safety threshold for PM2.5 is 50μg/m³.

PCD director-general Pinsak Suraswadi reported yesterday that PM2.5 levels are increasing in the north and the northeast due to hotspots within the country and surrounding nations.

However, he anticipates air pollution will decline starting next Tuesday as a result of stronger winds.