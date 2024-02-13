Royal Thai Air Force to open facilities and golf courses to public

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) decided to open select facilities and golf courses to the public under certain conditions, according to the commander-in-chief, ACM Punpakdee Pattanakul. This decision follows a request from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to use the Kantarat Golf Course, situated between Don Mueang International Airport’s runways, and access other RTAF properties for state project development.

The 61 year old prime minister’s request also includes the transformation of the Dhupatemiya Stadium Golf Course into a sports complex. He has further requested access through the Wing 1 facilities to be used by the neighbouring commercial airport in Nakhon Ratchasima, and the construction of a ring road through Wing 41 to alleviate traffic congestion in downtown Chiang Mai. A panel comprising all relevant bodies will investigate this issue, according to the prime minister.

ACM Punpakdee elaborated yesterday, February 12, that issues concerning access through RTAF properties will have to be addressed before any projects can start. Prime Minister Srettha previously asserted his intention to use the Kantarat Golf Course to support the government’s plans to expand and upgrade Don Mueang Airport, reported Bangkok Post.

ACM Punpakdee mentioned that a detailed discussion would be required to determine which parts of the golf course the government intends to use, with the condition that the RTAF retains full ownership of the course.

Regarding the Wing 41 plan, motorists could be required to register with the RTAF and possibly undergo background checks if they are allowed to enter the base. Vehicles entering this security zone could also be inspected. ACM Punpakdee added that security measures would also include fencing off the base where the ring road will pass through and installing security cameras.

