Air Arabia soars to new heights: Inaugural flight to Phuket unveils sky-high perks for budget travellers

Photo courtesy of Aviation Week Network

Air Arabia, the leading low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, has launched its maiden flight to Phuket, Thailand, lifting off from the iconic Sharjah International Airport in the UAE.

Air Arabia Group Chief Executive Officer Adel Al Ali, was beaming with pride as he celebrated this milestone, emphasising the airline’s unwavering dedication to making travel accessible and fuelling growth in the travel and tourism sectors.

Air Arabia, the trailblazing low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, has touched down in Phuket, inaugurating a spectacular new chapter in travel affordability. The eagerly anticipated flight took off from the bustling Sharjah International Airport in the UAE, signalling the airline’s bold foray into the dazzling landscapes of Phuket.

Al Ali, the visionary Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, marked the historic moment of the airline’s inaugural flight to Phuket. He underscored Air Arabia’s pivotal role in expanding economical travel options and nurturing growth in the dynamic realms of travel and tourism.

Phuket, famed for its breathtaking coastal vistas and vibrant cultural tapestry, is now seamlessly connected to Sharjah International Airport by Air Arabia, boasting an impressive four weekly flights. This strategic link promises to be a game-changer for wanderlust enthusiasts seeking an affordable escape to the Thai paradise, reported Aviation24.

Follow us on :













Air Arabia’s fleet of 72 cutting-edge Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft ensures passengers a superior onboard experience. The airline goes the extra mile with SkyTime, a complimentary in-flight streaming service, and SkyCafe, a pocket-friendly onboard catering option. Additionally, Air Arabia sweetens the deal with Air Rewards, a loyalty programme that empowers passengers to earn, transfer, and utilise points, transforming each journey into a rewarding adventure.

In related news, Vietnam Airlines soared into the limelight by inaugurating a direct route between Da Nang International Airport and Bangkok‘s Don Mueang International Airport. The airline’s bold move, announced on November 29, is set to revolutionise travel between these two dynamic destinations. Read more about this story HERE.