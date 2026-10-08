Japanese governor says remarks target Thai coach and manager, not athletes

Aichi Governor Hideaki Ohmura denied saying he did not want Thai athletes to attend the 2026 Asian Games, but acknowledged that his criticism was directed at the Thai teqball team’s manager and coach.

Ohmura’s comments at a press conference on October 6 attracted attention in Thailand after he discussed a video in which the Thai teqball team’s coach and manager complained about the limited food options and small portions available near their competition venue.

Several Thai and Japanese news outlets reported that the governor considered the food complaint excessive and accused the Thai teqball team of seeking online attention. He was also reported to have said that he did not want people like them to come to Japan.

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The comments prompted criticism on Thai social media. Ohmura subsequently used his X account to clarify what he said and argued that some media reports had misinterpreted his remarks.

The governor said he was not referring to Thai athletes generally and had not meant that he did not want Thai athletes to attend the Asian Games. Instead, he said his comments were directed specifically at the Thai team’s coach and management.

Ohmura quoted his original remarks in his X post:

“Regarding the lunch situation near the teqball venue, where they complained that ‘this is the only food available’, I thought it was a bit appalling; it was simply too much.

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“I wondered what the Thai team’s manager and coach had actually come here for. I felt as though they had come merely to rack up views. I really wish people like that hadn’t come.”

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Ohmura said he had felt at the time that he did not want people like that to attend. He added that the matter fell outside the organising committee’s responsibilities and therefore could not be addressed by the committee. The governor stressed that he had not said that he did not want the Thai team to attend the Asian Games.

He also said he had strongly protested to media outlets whose reports he believed did not accurately reflect his remarks and had asked them to issue corrections.

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The clarification did not end criticism in Thailand. Some Thai social media users accused Ohmura of failing to take responsibility for his words, while others said the remarks were disrespectful regardless of his intended meaning.

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Some users called on the governor to issue what they considered a sincere apology rather than provide an explanation of his comments.

Teqball was added to the Asian Games programme in February following a request from the Olympic Council of Asia. The arrangement meant that the organising committee was not responsible for running the sport or covering its costs, leaving matters including accommodation and meals to the sport’s governing body.

Despite the controversy, Thailand entered three of the five teqball medal events at the Games and won gold in all three.

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