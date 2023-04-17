Adapting DDC’s vaccination strategy to address increasing Covid-19 cases

Amidst concerns over a sudden surge in Covid-19 infections, the Ministry of Public Health is altering its vaccination strategy, aiming to handle the increasing numbers connected to the Songkran festivities.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) unveiled the alteration yesterday in response to the spiking rate of new Covid-19 cases experienced last week. According to DDC Director-General Dr Thares Krassanairawiwong, 435 new inpatient Covid-19 cases were documented, equating to approximately 62 cases daily, from the previous Sunday until yesterday. This presents a 2.5-fold escalation in comparison to the infection rate recorded in the week prior.

Out of the recent cases, Dr Thares reported 30 patients as suffering from lung infections and 19 requiring a respirator, representing increases of 58% and 36% respectively from the preceding week. He said…

“Regrettably, two of the patients succumbed to the illness, despite having received a Covid-19 vaccine booster more than three months prior to contracting the virus.”

Dr Thares advised all high-risk groups to promptly obtain a new booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, particularly focusing on the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

To adapt to the escalating number of new infections, the Ministry of Public Health will revise its vaccination strategy. From next month, booster shots will be administered as they would for seasonal flu vaccinations.

Concerning the emergent XBB.1.16 subvariant of Omicron, detected in 22 countries including Thailand, Dr Tares commented that while this subvariant seems to be increasing the virus’s transmissibility, there is insufficient evidence to determine whether it is also more virulent. As of Thursday, six XBB.1.16 cases were identified in Thailand, within the 3,000 detected globally, Bangkok Post reported.

According to Dr Sopon Iamsirithavorn, the Deputy Director-General of the DDC, most of the people being hospitalized during this time are not in critical condition as they have either been vaccinated or have already had the disease, which has left them with some level of immunity. He advises people to self-monitor for at least seven days after Songkran and avoid close contact with the elderly or those with chronic illnesses.

Regarding the spread of the XBB.1.16 variant of Covid-19, it has been detected in 22 countries, primarily in India. As per GISAID, the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data, there have been almost 3,000 reported cases worldwide as of April 13, with six of them being in Thailand.