Dragon dance drama: Actor’s fall leaves crowd in shock and awe in Kamphaeng Phet

A shocking incident transpired during a dragon dance performance when an actor fell from a pole and hit the ground, causing immediate unconsciousness. The event occurred today, in the Nakhon Chum district of Kamphaeng Phet.

The incident was captured and shared by a TikTok user, @suparatthepparos, who happened to be attending the performance.

In the shared clip, an actor is seen clinging to a pole while a colleague below prepares to join the dragon. Suddenly, the dragon dance actor loses his grip and falls to the ground, knocking him unconscious.

The incident triggers a scream from the audience, with many expressing concern for the safety of the actor. They questioned why his colleague didn’t catch him, speculating that the incident occurred too quickly for anyone to react.

Onlookers swiftly carried the unconscious actor to the hospital. The dragon dance incident sparked a flurry of comments and concerns from netizens, with many expressing their shock and wishing for the actor’s swift recovery, reported KhaoSod.

Later, the person who initially posted the video assured the concerned public that the dragon dance actor was now safe and well.

“In the rescuer’s Facebook, they updated that the actor is safe now and is conscious.”

