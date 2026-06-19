Police claims affair between fitness trainer and his wife leads to fatal shooting

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 19, 2026, 11:53 AM
236 2 minutes read
Police claims affair between fitness trainer and his wife leads to fatal shooting | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

The accused police officer in a fatal Buriram shooting claimed he killed his wife because he suspected she was having an affair with a trainer at the fitness centre where the incident took place.

Police Captain Teerapong opened fire outside a fitness centre in Nang Rong district, Buriram province, on Wednesday, June 17, killing his 37 year old wife Treeraya and injuring her 58 year old mother Mantana.

Fitness trainers at the scene managed to stop the accused from fleeing and restrained him until police officers arrived. The incident drew widespread attention online, with many social media users praising the trainers for intervening despite the presence of a firearm.

According to ThaiRath, Teerapong and Treeraya had two children together. Although the couple had lived separately for several years, they had not legally divorced. Reports stated that the police officer had allegedly refused to sign divorce documents.

Police kills wife outside Buriram fitness
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข่าวกู้ภัยสยามบุรีรัมย์

Thai media also reported that Treeraya and her family were well known in the local community and were considered financially well established. She was later identified as the owner of the fitness centre where the shooting occurred.

Initial reports suggested the motive may have been linked to disputes over assets and child custody, which allegedly complicated divorce proceedings.

However, during a brief interview with reporters yesterday, June 18, the accused rejected those claims and said jealousy was the motive behind the shooting.

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Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข่าวกู้ภัยสยามบุรีรัมย์

When asked whether a fitness trainer was involved, Teerapong declined to comment further. This trainer was among those who helped restrain him after the shooting.

Channel 8 reported that the trainer declined media interviews. However, colleagues at the fitness centre said they had not observed any romantic relationship between Treeraya and any member of staff.

Treeraya’s aunt also rejected the allegation in an interview with Channel 8. She said Treeraya had not been involved in a relationship with anyone at the fitness centre and insisted the victim sought a divorce because of problems within the marriage.

Police officer claims affair in murder of wife in Buriram
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข่าวกู้ภัยสยามบุรีรัมย์

According to the aunt, the couple had longstanding disagreements, alleging that the accused displayed controlling behaviour and wanted Treeraya to comply with his wishes.

Channel 7 reported that police charged Teerapong with intentional homicide and attempted murder. The accused was later transferred to court for remand. According to reports, the court rejected his bail request due to the severity of the charges and his status as a police officer.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 19, 2026, 11:53 AM
236 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.