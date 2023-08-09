Abandoned but not alone: Thai family rescues woman and baby

Photo via Facebook/ Weerawat Nuanphaka

A Thai family shared a heart-wrenching story of how they helped a Thai woman and her six month old baby get home after her husband abandoned them mid-journey in the central province of Samut Sakhon.

Weerawat Nuanphaka shared pictures and videos of the moment when he and his wife, Chayaphat, escorted the woman and her baby home on Facebook.

“I was driving along Rama 2 Road and spotted a woman carrying a baby and walking along the roadside. I immediately stopped the car to pick them up. The woman told me that she had a fight with her husband in the car. Her husband then left her and the baby on the road. She told me that she walked for 3 to 4 kilometres, but no one offered to assist them. Her destination was the Maha Chai neighbourhood in Samut Sakhon province. I drove them home safely.”

Weerawat’s wife later shared in the comment session that she held the child and felt her head. She said it felt like the baby was coming down with a fever from the elements outside. She expressed her disappointment with the husband’s behaviour and promised to extend support by sending some of her daughter’s clothes and toys to the baby.

The story inspired a wave of empathy across Thai social media. Many Thai netizens expressed their anger in the comment session and criticised the man for leaving a baby in a dangerous situation.

Regrettably, this narrative is not isolated. Last year, a Thai woman and her six year old Thai-Turkish daughter were left abandoned on a dark and dangerous roadside in Pattaya.

A concerned motorist who noticed them reached out to the police for assistance. However, the woman declined help at first, clinging to the hope that her husband would return for them.

Follow us on :













The police officers urged her to wait for her husband at the police station instead. The woman revealed only that she fought with her husband before being kicked out. She refused to provide further details and later agreed to live at the homeless shelter instead of returning to her husband.