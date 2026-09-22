93 year old woman donates four land plots to Priest Hospital

A 93 year old woman donated four vacant plots of land to Priest Hospital yesterday, September 21, to support the treatment and care of sick Buddhist monks and novices.

The donor, Manatsiri Ampunan, who holds the rank of special group captain, gave three plots measuring about 800 square metres each, along with a fourth plot measuring about 240 square metres. Together, the four plots cover about 2,640 square metres.

The handover took place at the donation point in the hospital’s foundation building.

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The land was formally received on behalf of the hospital by Dr Mon Deeduangphan, deputy director for administration, and Sergeant Major First Class Rewat Srihokaew, head of the general administration unit.

Hospital representatives thanked Manatsiri and her family for the donation and presented her with a commemorative gift.

Priest Hospital said the donation would benefit its work caring for monks and novices receiving medical treatment.

According to its website, Priest Hospital provides specialist medical care for monks from across Thailand, with services designed around Buddhist monastic discipline. Its work also includes research, medical training and the development of healthcare practices specifically for monks.

The hospital describes itself as the only state-established hospital in Thailand and worldwide created specifically to provide medical treatment for Buddhist monks and novices.

It was established in part so monks and novices could receive treatment in an environment compatible with monastic rules, rather than sharing general hospital facilities with lay patients.

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