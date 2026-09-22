93 year old woman donates four land plots to Priest Hospital

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 22, 2026, 11:42 AM
1 minute read
93 year old woman donates four land plots to Priest Hospital
Photo via Priest Hospital

A 93 year old woman donated four vacant plots of land to Priest Hospital yesterday, September 21, to support the treatment and care of sick Buddhist monks and novices.

The donor, Manatsiri Ampunan, who holds the rank of special group captain, gave three plots measuring about 800 square metres each, along with a fourth plot measuring about 240 square metres. Together, the four plots cover about 2,640 square metres.

The handover took place at the donation point in the hospital’s foundation building.

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A 93 year old woman donated four plots to Priest Hospital, covering about 2,640 square metres, to support care for sick monks and novices.
Photo via Priest Hospital

The land was formally received on behalf of the hospital by Dr Mon Deeduangphan, deputy director for administration, and Sergeant Major First Class Rewat Srihokaew, head of the general administration unit.

Hospital representatives thanked Manatsiri and her family for the donation and presented her with a commemorative gift.

Priest Hospital said the donation would benefit its work caring for monks and novices receiving medical treatment.

A 93 year old woman donated four plots to Priest Hospital, covering about 2,640 square metres, to support care for sick monks and novices.
Photo via Priest Hospital

According to its website, Priest Hospital provides specialist medical care for monks from across Thailand, with services designed around Buddhist monastic discipline. Its work also includes research, medical training and the development of healthcare practices specifically for monks.

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The hospital describes itself as the only state-established hospital in Thailand and worldwide created specifically to provide medical treatment for Buddhist monks and novices.

It was established in part so monks and novices could receive treatment in an environment compatible with monastic rules, rather than sharing general hospital facilities with lay patients.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 22, 2026, 11:42 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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