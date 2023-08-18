82 year old man dies after being stung by swarm of wasps

An 82 year old Thai man tragically died after he was stung by a swarm of wasps in an abandoned house in the Isaan province of Maha Sarakham.

ThaiRath reported that the old man, Sai Romyen, requested to use the bathroom at a local grocery shop nearby his house on the incident day. Unfortunately, all the bathrooms were occupied by others so Sai walked to an abandoned house nearby the shop to use the bathroom.

While en route to the bathroom, Sai stumbled upon a discarded motorcycle, which had become a nesting site for a swarm of wasps. Triggered by the unexpected intrusion, the wasps reacted with instinctual aggression, swiftly attacking the intruder.

A distressed Sai fled from the scene, seeking refuge and assistance at the nearby grocery shop. His head and arms were covered in more than 30 stings.

The shop owner, 35 year old Noopit Siwantha, immediately took Sai to a community hospital. Sai’s symptoms were too severe leading the hospital to transfer him to a bigger hospital which was equipped with advanced resources and skilled medical professionals. Unfortunately, Sai lost consciousness and later passed away at the second hospital. The wasp venom caused respiratory failure and a heart attack leading to Sai’s death.

A resident in the area, 62 year old Wanna Chanbuala, told ThaiRath that residents subsequently visited the abandoned house and destroyed the wasp hive to prevent a similar incident from happening in the future.

Wasp and bee stings can be fatal. Last year, a 90 year old Thai woman became a fatal victim of a wasp attack near her residence in the Isaan province of Chaiyaphume.

Similarly, in April this year, a Thai man died after being stung by bees while he and his friend hunted for honey in the Isaan province of Kalasin. Another fatal bee incident was reported when a 69 year old British expat in Phuket was stung and suffered a severe allergic reaction.