79 year old Thai man arrested for kidnapping mentally disabled girl

Police arrested a 79 year old Thai man on charges of kidnapping an 11 year old mentally disabled girl from Chaiyaphum, a province in Isaan, and transporting her to the northern province of Tak. The suspect is said to have a high sexual appetite and a history of physical abuse against others.

Mirror Foundation Director Ekkarak Lumchumkae received a complaint on Saturday, 8 September, that the victim, 11 year old Nam, disappeared after visiting a local grocery store with a man later identified as 79 year old Boonyuen Boonsong.

According to a Channel 8 report, Boonyuen worked as a knife sharpener, travelling from place to place to offer the service. He came to the community in Kaeng Klo district in Chaiyaphume province and stayed for more than seven months to provide his services to residents in the area.

During his stay in the community, Boonyuen built up a relationship with the victim, Nam, by giving her money to buy snacks or taking her to a local grocery store. On the day of the incident, Nam visited the shop with Boonyuen and then vanished from the community.

After eight days of searching, a 32 year old man named Mana Thanarak spotted Boonyuen and Nam at Chai Mongkhon temple in western Trat province and reported the matter to local police on September 16.

Mana explained that Boonyuen had come to his shop on a sidecar motorcycle on September 15 to buy engine oil. Boonyuen told Mana that he and his granddaughter had travelled from Chaiyaphum to provide knife sharpening services in the Trat province.

Mana said he later found a notice on social media stating that Boonyuen was wanted by police. He went looking for Boonyuen the next day and found him at a temple.

Officers from Mueang Trat Police Station rushed to the temple to arrest Boonyuen. Boonyuen confirmed to the police that the girl was willing to leave her home to stay with him. He said that he did not flee from Chaiyaphum but relocated for work.

According to police, Booyuen has a high sexual appetite and a history of physically abusing others. However, it is not yet known whether Nam has been sexually or physically abused. Officers are now waiting for Nam’s medical examination to determine whether or not the girl was abused.

Nam is now under the care of the Chaiyaphume Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office. Charges against Booyuen will be filed after the health report.

