Khon Kaen locals urged to avoid cracked ground after 7 sinkholes appear

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 6, 2026, 1:15 PM
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Khon Kaen locals urged to avoid cracked ground after 7 sinkholes appear | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Seven sinkholes occurred in the Phu Pha Man district of Khon Kaen province. A geologist attributed the collapse to natural geological processes, while locals in the area suspected a nearby stone mine of contributing to the incident.

Geologists from the Mineral Resources Regional Office 2 in Khon Kaen inspected the affected area in Ban Wang Charoen, Huai Muang subdistrict, Phu Pha Man district yesterday, August 5.

The director of the office, Orn-uma Summat, reported that each sinkhole measured four to five metres deep. The holes appeared roughly circular in shape and formed when the soil collapsed, creating underground cavities.

According to Orn-uma, the cavities are not expected to continue expanding underground, meaning the affected areas can be filled with soil as a short-term solution.

Sinkholes in Khon Kaen Thailand
Photo via ThaiRath

Orn-Uma cited fractures in underlying rock layers as the cause of the sinkholes. She stated that the movements of the Earth’s crust, even in distant parts of the world, can create additional fractures. Northeastern Thailand already contains natural geological fractures, leading to the holes.

Orn-uma added that it is not possible to predict when rock layers may collapse. However, residents may notice warning signs such as bubbles or air escaping through the ground.

One resident, Ranong, said she owns land nearby and noticed air bubbles emerging from the ground, leading her to avoid performing any activities in the area, fearing it could collapse.

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Ranong also questioned whether quarrying activities at a nearby stone mine could have contributed to the sinkholes.

Land collapse in Khon Kaen Thailand
Photo via ThaiRath

Khon Kaen Governor Khajornkiat Rakpanichmanee said the province is preparing to declare the affected area a disaster zone.

Officials will assess the damage so affected residents can receive compensation under Thailand’s natural disaster assistance scheme. Eligible farmers may receive compensation of up to 1,500 baht per rai for agricultural losses.

Local officials also warned that the ground continues to collapse gradually rather than in a single event, with the affected areas widening and becoming deeper over time.

Residents are advised to avoid farmland showing cracks or ground fissures and to report any suspected sinkholes to authorities so the areas can be cordoned off and marked as dangerous.

Khon Kaen declares disaster zone after seven sinkholes
Photo via ThaiRath

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 6, 2026, 1:15 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.