7 police surrender over money extortion while police spy charged with rape

The police spy, 45 year old Sakkarin Rodraem, surrendered. | Photo via ThaiRath

Seven Prathum Thani Provincial Police officers and an alleged police spy turned themselves in at Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station in Bangkok on charges of extorting money and raping a female drug suspect.

A Thai woman and her boyfriend sought justice after accusing seven police officers in the central province of Prathum Thani of extorting 300,000 baht from them when they were arrested for drug possession. The officers allegedly gave them a lighter sentence in exchange for the money.

The woman also accused a police officer in the group of raping her and demanding another 30,000 baht. The rapist claimed that he had helped her negotiate with a senior police officer, so he should get something special in return. She had to comply with his request, fearing that her friend would be severely punished.

After the couple went public with the matter on December 11, seven accused police officers visited Pratuman Chulalongkorn Police Station on December 13 to acknowledge the accusations.

They were identified as Sub-Lieutenant Monthian, Senior Sergeant Sanya, Senior Sergeant Thanaphat, Senior Sergeant Apinan, Sergeant Major Samarn, Sergeant Sirawit, and Sergeant Sirawat.

They face charges of illegally seeking benefits with their official positions, illegally performing duties, and extortion. They were released temporarily and there were no reports as to whether they confessed to the accusation.

Police deny rape

A police spokesperson told PPTV HD that all seven police officers did not rape the drug suspect but a police spy working closely with them did. The alleged police spy, 45 year old Sakkarin Rodraem, later surrendered himself to the police yesterday, December 14.

Sakkarin faces charges of assisting government officials to commit illegal acts, assisting officials to commit illegal acts, extorting money from another person and rape.

Sakkarin refused to give an interview to the media and is now being held at Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station. His Toyota Corolla and 280,500 baht in cash were confiscated.

Details of the interrogation of the accused police officers and the spy have not been made public.

ORIGINAL STORY: Drug suspect accuses police of 300,000 baht extortion and rape

A Thai drug suspect accused Pathum Thani Provincial Police officers of illegally reducing her sentence, extorting 300,000 baht and raping her.

The Thai woman and her boyfriend sought help from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive. The organisation accompanied them in filing a complaint at the Office of the Prime Minister at Government House yesterday, December 11.

Addressing the media, the couple recounted their ordeal, stating that they had been apprehended by seven officers from the Pathum Thani Provincial Police on charges of possessing ketamine. Subsequently, they were transported to the police station for interrogation, where they were individually questioned in separate rooms.

The woman stated that officers checked her mobile phone and banking application. She had about 360,000 baht in her bank account at that time. After finding the money, officers offered her the option of paying them 300,000 baht in exchange for her freedom.

The officers said they would reduce the sentence, which would allow her and her boyfriend to be released on temporary bail. According to the woman, the police took her to withdraw money from several ATMs in the area until they had 300,000 baht in cash.

She was taken back to the police station and witnessed the officers sharing the money. She was cleared and her boyfriend was taken to Thanyaburi Police Station for temporary detention.

Sexual assault

The woman revealed that the rape took place when her boyfriend was taken away. A police officer told her that he was the main person communicating with a senior police officer until she was released, so he should get something special in return.

The woman said she thought the officer wanted more money and told him that she had no more money to give him. The officer then told her that instead of the money, she would have to have sex with him. Otherwise, her boyfriend would never get bail.

The officer reportedly took her to a hotel in Pathum Thani’s Rungsit district where he raped her and asked for another 30,000 baht.

The boyfriend revealed that two weeks later he was temporarily released and noticed that his girlfriend had changed. She rarely spoke and acted strangely. He kept questioning her about what had happened until he found out about the rape.

The boyfriend explained that he had asked his friend, who was also a police officer, what to do next, and the police friend suggested that he seek help from Saimai Survive.

Saimai Survive founder Ekkaphop Lueangprasert reported the matter to Provincial Police Region 1 Commander Jirasan Kaewsaengek and Deputy Prime Minister’s Assistant Thanakrit Jitarreerat.

The next step in investigating the matter has not yet been announced.