7-Eleven addresses expired food safety concerns after query

Concerns over the consumption of expired food products have recently been addressed by the official 7-Eleven account, following a query posted by a consumer on Pantip.com. The question raised was whether a packet of fried rice purchased from 7-Eleven, which had passed its expiration date by just a few days, was still safe to eat.

A forum member on Pantip.com, identified by the number 1022373, initiated the discussion with a post titled, “Can I eat 7-Eleven’s crab fried rice that expired yesterday?”

They detailed purchasing the crab fried rice on January 26, intending to consume it later, only to notice that the packaging indicated an expiration date of January 25. The consumer had kept the rice refrigerated and wondered whether such products had to be eaten strictly by the expiration date.

The conversation that ensued on the forum included contributions from other users, with some suggesting that labels often state ‘best before’ dates, which might imply the food can still be consumed after the specified date without immediate health risks. However, the best-before date is not an indication that the food becomes inedible past that point, but rather that its optimal quality is no longer guaranteed, potentially disadvantaging the consumer.

In response to the debate, the official 7-Eleven account, known as Nong Pao 7-Eleven, clarified the company’s position. The statement stressed that once a product has expired, 7-Eleven advises against its consumption, reported Sanook.

“It is recommended that customers only eat products within the specified dates marked on the packaging, ensuring that they experience the food in its best condition and avoid any potential health issues associated with expired products.”

