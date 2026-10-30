Workers uncover 500-year-old city wall beneath Phitsanulok road

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 30, 2026, 10:50 AM
1 minute read
Workers uncover 500-year-old city wall beneath Phitsanulok road
Photo via Facebook: InsidePitlok

Workers installing underground electricity cables in Phitsanulok have uncovered the foundations of a city wall believed to be more than 500 years old. The municipality has temporarily suspended excavation.

The discovery was made along Maha Thammaracha Road during a project to move overhead power cables underground.

Phitsanulok Mayor Sirichin Hanphithakphong and a director of the ancient monuments division at the Fine Arts Office in Sukhothai inspected the site on October 29.

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Workers uncovered a 500-year-old Phitsanulok city wall during underground cable works, prompting officials to suspend excavation.
Photo via Phitsanulok Municipality

Officials confirmed that the structure was part of the southern foundations of Phitsanulok’s old city wall, believed to have been built during the reign of King Borommatrailokkanat in the early Ayutthaya period.

The king spent 25 years in Phitsanulok while conducting military campaigns against the Lanna Kingdom. During his reign, Phitsanulok effectively functioned as a capital of the Ayutthaya Kingdom, and its earlier Sukhothai-era earthen walls were replaced with stronger brick defences.

Workers uncovered a 500-year-old Phitsanulok city wall during underground cable works, prompting officials to suspend excavation.
Photo via Phitsanulok Municipality

Much of the upper wall was later dismantled during the early Rattanakosin period to prevent enemy forces from using it as a military stronghold. Subsequent urban development and road construction also contributed to the loss of the original structure.

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A more complete surviving section of the old city wall can still be seen at Wat Pho Yan in Phitsanulok.

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Following the discovery, the mayor ordered excavation at the site to stop temporarily while the municipality works with heritage officials on a conservation plan.

Workers uncovered a 500-year-old Phitsanulok city wall during underground cable works, prompting officials to suspend excavation.
Photo via Phitsanulok Municipality

The municipality will meet with the Fine Arts Office 6 in Sukhothai and the Phitsanulok Provincial Treasury Office, which oversees the state-owned land, to discuss how the foundations can be protected without disrupting future development.

One proposal is to mark the wall’s location on the road surface, allowing residents and tourists to learn about the city’s history.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 30, 2026, 10:50 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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