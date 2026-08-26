5 karaoke staff fined for dancing on Chon Buri road, TikTok video shows

Five karaoke bar girls faced a fine after videos of them dancing and doing flips on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip, Chon Buri, went viral on TikTok.

The TikTok user, @kkjot_3354, who is the owner of a karaoke bar, shared videos of her employees dancing, doing flips, and playing a hula hoop on Sukhumvit Road. In the caption, the owner stated that her bar had closed early, leaving the employees with free time to party and enjoy themselves.

While many netizens found the videos hilarious and entertaining, others, especially locals in the area, were concerned that the activities posed a risk to both the bar workers and motorists.

Online users flooded the comments section of the videos with complaints, prompting the TikTok user to delete both the video and account. Despite the deletion, the footage was reposted by several Thai news agencies and Facebook pages.

On Monday, August 24, Sattahip Police Station chief, Komsan Khamtunkeaw, ordered traffic officers to identify those involved and take action.

Police later located five women in the video at the karaoke bar. Officers brought them in and warned them against repeating the behaviour.

During questioning, the women said they had gone onto the road to film content. They said it was late at night, and there were not many vehicles passing at the time, so they believed there would be no problem.

They said they did not expect the video to become an issue or lead police to track them down and take legal action. The women apologised to the public and promised not to repeat the behaviour.

Officers charged them with walking into the roadway in a manner that obstructed traffic without reasonable cause. The women were fined under the law, but the amount of the fine was not made public. According to the Land Transport Act, the fine could be up to 500 baht.

Police urged the public to follow traffic regulations, avoid using road surfaces for personal activities or content creation, and prioritise the safety of motorists and other road users.

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