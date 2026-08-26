5 karaoke staff fined for dancing on Chon Buri road, TikTok video shows

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 26, 2026, 10:41 AM
1 minute read
5 karaoke staff fined for dancing on Chon Buri road, TikTok video shows | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ งานจราจร สถานีตำรวจภูธรสัตหีบ and Sattahip News - สัตหีบนิวส์

Five karaoke bar girls faced a fine after videos of them dancing and doing flips on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip, Chon Buri, went viral on TikTok.

The TikTok user, @kkjot_3354, who is the owner of a karaoke bar, shared videos of her employees dancing, doing flips, and playing a hula hoop on Sukhumvit Road. In the caption, the owner stated that her bar had closed early, leaving the employees with free time to party and enjoy themselves.

While many netizens found the videos hilarious and entertaining, others, especially locals in the area, were concerned that the activities posed a risk to both the bar workers and motorists.

Online users flooded the comments section of the videos with complaints, prompting the TikTok user to delete both the video and account. Despite the deletion, the footage was reposted by several Thai news agencies and Facebook pages.

bar girls dance on Chon Buri road
Photo via Facebook/ งานจราจร สถานีตำรวจภูธรสัตหีบ

On Monday, August 24, Sattahip Police Station chief, Komsan Khamtunkeaw, ordered traffic officers to identify those involved and take action.

Police later located five women in the video at the karaoke bar. Officers brought them in and warned them against repeating the behaviour.

During questioning, the women said they had gone onto the road to film content. They said it was late at night, and there were not many vehicles passing at the time, so they believed there would be no problem.

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Chon Buri bar girls fined for dancing on road
Photo via Facebook/ งานจราจร สถานีตำรวจภูธรสัตหีบ

They said they did not expect the video to become an issue or lead police to track them down and take legal action. The women apologised to the public and promised not to repeat the behaviour.

Officers charged them with walking into the roadway in a manner that obstructed traffic without reasonable cause. The women were fined under the law, but the amount of the fine was not made public. According to the Land Transport Act, the fine could be up to 500 baht.

Police urged the public to follow traffic regulations, avoid using road surfaces for personal activities or content creation, and prioritise the safety of motorists and other road users.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 26, 2026, 10:41 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.