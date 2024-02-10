45 year old man arrested in Pattaya for alleged sexual abuse of seven year old girl

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A 45 year old beach umbrella and chair rental provider in Pattaya was apprehended on February 8 following allegations of child sexual abuse.

The suspect, known only by his nickname Tum, was taken into custody by Pattaya police following a warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court. The arrest came after grave allegations of child sexual abuse surfaced against him.

The distressing incident reportedly involved a seven year old Thai-German girl who fell victim to Tum’s alleged abuse. The incident took place at a condominium situated in Soi Thepprasit 17, Jomtien. The Pattaya police took Tum into custody based on the victim’s and witnesses’ statements.

Hailing from Surin province in Thailand’s northeastern region, Tum has been operating as a beach umbrella and chair rental provider on the renowned Jomtien Beach. However, his claims of innocence during the subsequent questioning were at odds with the victim’s and witnesses’ accounts, leading to his arrest, reported Pattaya News.

Despite his protestations of innocence, the suspect expressed a desire to apologise to the young victim and her distraught parents. Legal proceedings will now be initiated as the case progresses.

