4 Thai TikTokers attack woman after illegal business exposed

Police arrested four famous Thai TikTokers after they brutally attacked a Thai woman at a condominium in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. The attack was allegedly triggered by suspicions that the victim and her friend disclosed information about their illegal business on social media.

The 18 year old victim, Autsamanee, also known as Gam, filed a complaint at Bang Sri Mueang Police Station reporting that she was viciously assaulted by four people in her condominium room on January 22.

Gam said she suffered serious injuries, including a broken left arm, a brain injury and wounds to her body and face. The attackers shared the assault videos on Instagram as they attacked her. Her friend, 17 year old Narinthorn, or Foam, managed to save the video as evidence for the police before they were deleted.

The four attackers were identified as 28 year old Nuttawut, 19 year old Kritsada, 19 year old Aiyada, and 16 year old Thotsuthee. Gam said that she and Foam had previously been friends with the attackers but they accused them of exposing Nattawut’s illegal business to the public.

Foam explained that the attackers intended to attack him but he moved to live with his family in another province. Gam warned Foam not to return to Nonthaburi. The attackers forced Gam to find a way to bring him back but she refused leading the gang to attack her on January 22.

Foam said he did not know much about Nattawut’s illegal business. He only knew that he ran a small company laundering money.

Attackers arrested

Gam recounted the incident to the police saying the attacker had a key to her condo room because they used to live together before the dispute. Gam said the group entered her room while she and her five friends were asleep and immediately attacked them.

Gam stated that the group threatened to attack her friends as well, so no one dared to help her that night. The attackers left 4,000 baht, in what appears to be compensation money, room before they left. The video of the assault was shared by the Twitter account, Red Skull.

Police arrested the four attackers at 11am today, January 24 and initially issued three charges against them including:

Section 310 of the Criminal Law: retraining or confining another person. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Section 295 of the Criminal Law: physically assaulting another person. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Section 328 of the Criminal Law: defaming another person by publicising a document, drawing, painting, film, picture, or letter. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

They also face charges under the Computer Act, but the details of the charges and penalties were not reported by the police.

Channel 7 reported that the four suspects refused to give an interview with the media and refused to answer questions from the reporters.