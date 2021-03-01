CCSA Update: 80 new Covid-19 cases, active infections on a downward slope | The Thaiger

80 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing while 142 new cases were reported on Saturday and Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, Thailand has reported 26,031 coronavirus infections and 83 deaths.

There are currently 624 active Covid-19 infections, a record low for Thailand since the December outbreak at a Samut Sakhon seafood market. The number of active Covid-19 over the past month drastically dropped after health officials slowed down mass testing efforts in high risk areas.

Out of the 80 new cases reported today, 28 were exposed to the virus in areas considered to be at “high risk,” including 19 in Samut Sakhon, 3 in Tak, 2 in Nakhon Pathom, 2 in Bangkok, 1 in Chon Buri and 1 in Ratchaburi.

36 cases were detected through proactive testing, including 35 cases in Pathum Thani and 1 in Nonthaburi.

The other 16 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

