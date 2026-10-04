300 Koh Samui residents protest against horse-riding business

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 9:40 AM
1 minute read
300 Koh Samui residents protest against horse-riding business
Photo via DailyNews

More than 300 residents on Koh Samui protested against a horse-riding business yesterday, October 3, saying horses used for tourist rides had caused problems on public beaches and in communities for more than a year.

Veerapol Watcharasinthu, chairman of the Bang Kao Community Committee, led residents from Taling Ngam, Na Mueang and Maret subdistricts in the protest.

Demonstrators carried signs reading, “Koh Samui residents do not want horse businesses operating on public beaches and in community areas.”

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More than 300 Koh Samui residents protested against a horse-riding business over beach mess, crop damage and safety concerns.
Photo via DailyNews

Officials were present to maintain order, while members of Koh Samui Municipality Council attended to follow up on residents’ complaints.

Before the protest began, residents said they saw the horse stable owner quickly leave the property in a pickup truck.

Protesters later called for the stable to leave Koh Samui, saying horses had been allowed onto beaches for more than a year and had caused repeated problems for nearby communities.

Residents alleged that horse manure had been left on the beach without being collected.

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More than 300 Koh Samui residents protested against a horse-riding business over beach mess, crop damage and safety concerns.
Photo via DailyNews

They also complained that some horses had wandered into community areas and eaten agricultural produce, causing losses for residents.

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Veerapol said residents had previously asked the operator to address the problems but felt that no serious action had been taken.

Koh Samui district chief Amorn Chumchuay had earlier brought relevant agencies to the area to warn the operator, but residents said the problems continued.

More than 300 Koh Samui residents protested against a horse-riding business over beach mess, crop damage and safety concerns.
Photo via DailyNews

DailyNews reported that on September 29, Koh Samui district officials and municipal enforcement officers seized 22 horses after the operator allegedly failed to comply with official instructions. The stable owner was required to pay a fine under the law.

Following yesterday’s protest, Veerapol led residents to Koh Samui Police Station to file a complaint against the operator.

He said residents were concerned not only about manure and damage to agricultural produce but also about possible safety risks involving the 22 horses.

Veerapol said residents wanted the operator to leave Koh Samui, saying they could no longer tolerate the continuing disruption.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 9:40 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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