3 Thais killed after jet ski crashes into their longtail boat near Bangkok

Photo via Facebook/ สุดยอด ร่วมกตัญญ

Three Thai people lost their lives after a jet ski crashed into their longtail boat in the Nong Ngu Hao Canal in the Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok on October 28.

Officers from Bang Sao Thong Police Station and rescuers rushed to the accident scene in the canal. They met with the tragic deaths of three victims, including a 31 year old man named Sarawut Auamwongprem, a 30 year old man named Kritsada Worrasookkang, and a 29 year old woman named Waritsara Saengchan.

Sarawut was the longtail boat driver and the other two were passengers. Sarawut suffered a broken nose, Waritsara experienced a fatal wound on her back and Kritsada’s internal organs had spilt out of his stomach.

The witness informed the police that a jet ski collided with the longtail boat carrying three individuals. The jet ski operator lost control and tumbled into the canal, and consequently, the jet ski continued under its momentum, striking the longtail boat.

The jet ski operator, 37 year old Kabin Chumpon, gave a similar statement to the authorities. Kabin clarified that he, along with three friends, had visited Bang Phli Yai Nai Temple and were on their way back from the temple to their destination in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok.

Kabin said he lost control of his jet ski because of the wave created by his friend’s jet ski. He fell into the water, and his jet ski headed directly to the longtail boat.

It is not known whether Kabin had a jet ski driving license or if the jet ski was registered properly. Police are still investigating the incident and have not yet filed any charges against Kabin.

Follow us on :













According to Kabin’s act, he may face a penalty of imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to 200,000 baht for acting negligently causing deaths, as stated in Section 291 of the Criminal Law.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.