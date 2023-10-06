3 Thai men admit to killing their drug-addicted friend in car in Bangkok

Photo via Facebook/ นสพ.นินจาบางกอก

Three Thai men surrendered to police after killing their drug-addicted friend in a car in Bangkok. They claimed that they became angry when the deceased lost control of his senses and tried to grab the steering wheel while the car was moving.

The three suspects have been identified as 44 year old Let, 40 year old Kitti and 41 year old Chaiyakrit. The deceased was a 36 year old man named Jatuporn. The three suspects reported their crime to officers at Samae Dam Police Station at 12.30pm today.

Officers rushed to investigate their car, a white pickup truck, parked on Rama 2 Road in Bangkok’s Bang Khung Thain district following the report. They found Jatuporn’s lifeless body outside the car. He had a bruise on his face and a neck wound from strangling.

Kitti told police that they were on their way to take Jatuporn to his home in the central province of Samut Sakhon. Jatuporn was high on nimetazepam.

Nimetazepam is mainly used under medical prescription to treat patients with severe insomnia. The drug is also known as Erimin-5, Five-Five, Give Me Five, Happy-5 and B-Five.

Kitti went on to explain that Jatuporn would immerse himself in a canal until late at night when he was under the influence of the drug. He and other friends had to pull him out of the canal and take him home the next day.

While they were driving, Jatuporn, still under the influence of the drug, grabbed the steering wheel, causing the car to lose its balance. They stopped at a petrol station.

Kitti said he tried to calm his friend down but Jatuporn bit his finger. He was angry and grabbed a stone at the petrol station to hit Jatuporn on the head. He then strangled Jatuporn with a rope until he lost consciousness.

The three continued their journey to Jatuporn’s house. They saw Jatuporn lying still for too long and found him dead when they tried to wake him up.

Kitti claimed that they only wanted to keep Jatuporn unconscious until he arrived home and did not want to kill him.

The three were arrested under Section 289 of the Criminal Law: assaulting another person resulting in death. The penalty is three to 15 years of imprisonment.

