Chon Buri father allegedly turns blind eye to abuse of his 3 children

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 2, 2026, 2:53 PM
271 2 minutes read
Chon Buri father allegedly turns blind eye to abuse of his 3 children | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ต้นอ้อ เป็นหนึ่ง

Three children were rescued from an abusive stepmother who physically assaulted them at a market in Chon Buri on June 30.

The Chon Buri child abuse case came to light after the biological mother of the children, aged seven to 13, sought help from Chalida “Ton Or” Palamart, founder of the non-profit organisation Be One.

The mother told the organisation that the abuse had occurred multiple times before, but the most serious incident happened at Thep Prasit Market on June 30.

The mother explained that she divorced the children’s father around six years ago and he obtained full custody of their children. She remained in contact with the children and continued providing financial support, but only recently became aware of the abuse after being contacted by a friend.

Children abused by stepmother in market
Photo via Facebook/ ต้นอ้อ เป็นหนึ่ง

According to the mother, the friend runs a shop at Thep Prasit Market, where the children’s father and his new wife also operate a business. The friend witnessed the assault and intervened.

Security camera footage from the market was later shared with the biological mother, prompting her to seek assistance from Be One.

In the footage, the stepmother was seen shouting at the children and assaulting them. The eldest child was struck repeatedly, had her hair pulled, and had her head pushed into a table. Another child was also assaulted. The biological mother said the children’s father was present during the incident but did not intervene.

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After receiving the report, Ton Or and her team attempted to contact the children directly but were unsuccessful. The father did not allow them to speak with the children, which led Ton Or and her team to visit the family’s accommodation near the market.

Young girls abused by stepmother in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ ต้นอ้อ เป็นหนึ่ง

The stepmother was not present when they arrived. According to the organisation, security camera footage showed the woman leaving the property with her belongings shortly after the incident.

The children’s father told the organisation he had been unable to contact his wife and did not know her whereabouts.

The three children were later removed from the home and taken to file a complaint against the stepmother.

The owner of Thep Prasit Market has since announced that the stepmother is banned from entering the market. The owner also stated that any vendors or workers supporting her would face removal from the market.

Thai children rescued from domestic violence
The children’s father | Photo via SiamRath

In addition, the market owner said financial support would be provided for the education of the three children.

The biological mother is now preparing legal proceedings to seek custody of the children. Police and child welfare specialists are expected to interview the children to determine whether they wish to remain with their father or move to live with their mother.

Police have not yet provided an update on efforts to locate the stepmother.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 2, 2026, 2:53 PM
271 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.