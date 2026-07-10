3 Thai children rescued after attempting suicide to escape drug-addicted father

Three children were rescued after they attempted to commit suicide by walking into the sea in Nakhon Si Thammarat, telling witnesses that they wanted to escape from drug-addicted father.

Witnesses intervened after seeing the three siblings, all under the age of 18, enter the sea together in Khanom district. The children were brought to safety before any injuries were reported.

According to witnesses, the children alleged that they had been subjected to repeated abuse by their father, whom they claimed had developed mental health problems linked to drug use. They also alleged that he forced them to beg for money and used the donations to buy drugs.

The incident was reported to Member of Parliament Pimphattra Wichaikun, who coordinated with relevant agencies to visit the family’s home and assess the children’s welfare.

Officials met the children’s grandparents, who said the father was being held at a police station after attempting to assault family members.

According to the grandparents, the man had repeatedly abused them and the children. He also assaulted neighbours and other locals who had tried to help the family. The grandparents said the children’s mother had previously left the home because she feared for her safety.

The children added that their father was expected to be released from detention within 10 days and expressed concern that the abuse could continue.

Officials said they would work together to find a long-term solution to ensure the children receive protection, return to school and have the opportunity to live in a safe environment.

Authorities also said they would examine whether additional legal action is appropriate, including possible offences related to child exploitation and alleged physical abuse.

The children’s grandfather urged police to keep his son in custody for longer, saying he feared further violence against family members and residents in the community. Police have not yet issued a public statement regarding the detention or any additional legal proceedings.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.