Suspect livestreams his arrest after killing, stealing Yaba from lottery vendor

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 18, 2026, 2:53 PM
112 2 minutes read
Suspect livestreams his arrest after killing, stealing Yaba from lottery vendor | Thaiger
Photo via POLICETV สถานีโทรทัศน์สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ

Police arrested three suspects for fatally shooting a lottery vendor in Buriram and stealing methamphetamine, locally known as Yaba, from the deceased. One of the suspects livestreamed their arrest on social media.

Officers from Prakhon Chai Police Station launched an investigation after the vendor, Pichit Chaiyaphum, was found dead at around 12.20am on June 16. Pichit was discovered on a road while still on his motorcycle.

Pichit had sustained four gunshot wounds to the chest. Investigators also found a package containing 150 methamphetamine tablets near his body.

Security camera footage reviewed by police showed a white sedan travelling closely behind Pichit’s motorcycle. A man in the sedan fired a shot into the air, prompting Pichit to stop his motorcycle and approach the vehicle.

Thai drug dealer shot dead
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POLICETV สถานีโทรทัศน์สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ

Pichit questioned the reason for the gunfire before the suspects suddenly shot him. One of the accused then exited the vehicle, fired additional shots and took a bag of the victim’s before fleeing the scene.

During the investigation, police found that Pichit had previously been arrested and prosecuted in drug-related cases. Officers initially suspected the killing may have stemmed from a dispute connected to the drug trade.

Relatives told police they were unaware of any involvement in drugs. They said Pichit was known to them as a lottery ticket vendor who also accepted various jobs from people in the community.

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Suspect livestreams arrest after murder
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POLICETV สถานีโทรทัศน์สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ

Police later identified three suspects and located them at a resort in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province. Officers surrounded the accommodation and ordered the occupants to surrender.

One of the accused, identified as Suttirak, was reportedly livestreaming while officers were searching for him. In the video, Suttirak was brushing his teeth while saying…

“I’m in Aranyaprathet. Police are here. Game over. Take care of yourself everyone. I did it alone. Police are pursuing me now.”

Murder suspect livestreams before arrest
Photo via Workpoint News

Officers could reportedly be heard outside the accommodation instructing the suspects to surrender. According to police, Suttirak responded by asking officers to wait while he finished brushing his teeth.

During questioning, police said Suttirak admitted to killing Pichit and claimed the motive was to obtain drugs. The man told officers he saw Pichit leaving the residence of a person allegedly linked to drug dealing and believed he was carrying narcotics.

Police added that the suspects also admitted planning to flee to Cambodia but were arrested before they could leave the country.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 18, 2026, 2:53 PM
112 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.