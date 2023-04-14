International drug ring busted in Thailand: NCB seizes 100kg of narcotics, 3 arrested

A major international drug bust took place in Thailand yesterday with more than 100 kilogrammes of narcotics intercepted, and a group of suspects from three countries arrested, the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) reported.

NCB secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkhon stated that Thai authorities received an anonymous tip-off on Tuesday about a heroin shipment heading from Thailand to Australia.

Collaborating with a joint task force, the NCB successfully seized 80 bricks of heroin, weighing a total of 29.6kg. The cache had been hidden inside plastic resin and was set to be shipped out of a warehouse in the Bung Kum district of Bangkok.

During the raid, the police arrested Kanda Kanthong, a 34 year old woman from Songkhla. She allegedly confessed to being hired by Leung Ka Wing, a 63 year old Malaysian man, Bangkok Post reported.

The Malaysian suspect was later apprehended at a petrol station on Rama III Road, where authorities found an additional 3.3kg of methamphetamine encased in resin within his car. Jai Lhu, a 36 year old Thai national, was also arrested at the scene.

Following the interrogation of the suspects, Thai authorities located another gang member, Kai Cheong Chan, a 62 year old man from Hong Kong. He was discovered in his condo in Yannawa district, Bangkok, with 29.9kg of methamphetamine and 63.4kg of heroin in his possession.

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau teamed up with Australian police to trace the intended destination of the drugs. This led them to a Thai-Australian living in Australia, and they are currently working on apprehending the individual.

This news follows another story that broke yesterday about an Australian drug dealer. The head of a South Australian drug-trafficking network was sentenced to almost 20 years in jail.

Robert Gordon Pollybank Gee, the alleged drug lord, was sentenced yesterday in the District Court for drug charges dating back to 2006.

The court heard how the 64 year old was a pivotal figure in the operation of a drug-trafficking network which illegally imported large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA and LSD