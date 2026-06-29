Indian man, 2 Pakistani arrested for ecstasy pills hidden in dolls

Immigration police arrested three foreign men for drug trafficking in Sa Kaeo after more than 100,000 ecstasy pills were discovered concealed inside dolls.

The arrests took place at a petrol station in Sa Kaeo province yesterday, June 28, following a tip-off from an undercover officer.

According to police, two Pakistani nationals, aged 24 and 19, approached the undercover officer to arrange transport to Bangkok. The officer reported becoming suspicious due to the number of suitcases they were carrying and alerted a support team to conduct a search.

When officers moved in, one of the accused attempted to flee the scene. The other was detained along with five suitcases and taken to Sa Kaeo Police Station.

During the inspection, police found numerous dolls packed inside the luggage. Hidden within the dolls were more than 100,000 ecstasy tablets in various colours.

Police said some of the pills were marked with “Louis Vuitton” text and crown symbols, which they believe are linked to a wider international drug network.

Officers later tracked down the fleeing suspect and arrested a third individual, a 45 year old Indian national. All three were tested for drug use, with results reported as negative. Police added that none of the accused was able to present valid entry documents.

Authorities said the quantity of drugs seized suggests possible links to a transnational trafficking operation, with Thailand used as a transit or distribution point.

Investigations are ongoing to identify additional suspects and trace the drug supply routes connected to the Sa Kaeo drug trafficking case.

Police also referred to previous incidents involving similar concealment methods. In August last year, a Thai man was arrested for attempting to smuggle crystal methamphetamine into Japan hidden inside souvenir dolls.

In another case in February 2024, heroin valued at more than 20 million baht was found concealed in ceramic doll statues in Nong Khai province, with Lao suspects arrested.