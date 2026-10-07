27 provinces, Bangkok remain flooded as crisis continues

Flooding remains across 27 provinces and Bangkok, affecting more than 3.16 million people and leaving 52 dead as heavy rain and runoff from northern Thailand continue to worsen conditions across central and eastern regions.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said at 6am today, October 7, that floods were affecting 123 districts, 984 subdistricts and 7,215 villages, covering 1,154,875 households and 3,160,972 people.

The affected provinces are Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Nan, Phayao, Tak, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Sing Buri, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ang Thong, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong, along with Bangkok.

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Prachin Buri recorded the highest death toll, with 19 people killed and 59,934 households affected across all seven districts. Water levels there were still rising.

Samut Prakan reported nine deaths and 223,346 affected households, while Pathum Thani recorded two deaths and 246,818 affected households. Water levels were also rising in both provinces.

Suphan Buri reported five deaths and 28,453 affected households across all 10 districts, while Ayutthaya had one death and 59,633 affected households across all 16 districts.

Four people died in Nakhon Nayok, where 53,928 households were affected, while Bangkok reported four deaths and 329,000 affected households.

Deaths were also recorded in Chiang Mai, Tak, Sing Buri, Kanchanaburi, Saraburi and Samut Songkhram.

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Water levels continued to rise in Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Prachin Buri and Chachoengsao.

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Chachoengsao had 64,516 affected households across all 11 districts, while Ratchaburi reported 19,513 affected households and Samut Songkhram 22,357.

Water levels were stable in Chai Nat, Phetchaburi and Nakhon Nayok.

Conditions were improving across much of the north, with water levels falling in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Nan, Phayao, Tak and Nakhon Sawan.

Floodwaters were also receding in Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Kanchanaburi, Saraburi, Nakhon Pathom, Chon Buri, Rayong and Bangkok.

Nakhon Sawan remained the most heavily affected northern province, with 8,995 households hit across nine districts.

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DDPM said officials are monitoring water levels around the clock and coordinating with local agencies to deploy personnel, pumps and disaster-response machinery.

Teams are prioritising vulnerable residents, including evacuating people to safe areas where necessary and distributing food, drinking water, medicine, survival bags and other essential supplies.

In areas where floodwaters have receded, officials will begin surveying damaged homes and property so assistance can be provided under existing disaster-relief criteria.

DDPM said flood warnings and safety advice will continue to be issued as water levels change.

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