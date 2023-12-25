26 year old man dies in tragic road accident in Nong Chok district

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A tragic road accident, a motor vehicle collision resulted in the death of a 26 year old man and severe injuries to a 27 year old woman. The incident occurred last night (December 24), on the route from Saen Phuda to Pimpa, in the Nong Chok district of Bang Pakong, Chachoengsao.

The Isuzu D-Max pickup, bearing the registration number 1ฒพ2547 Bangkok, was discovered heavily damaged and off-road. Behind the wheel was 40 year old Amorn, who had suffered severe head injuries. He was promptly rescued by authorities and transferred to Chulalongkorn Hospital.

The 26 year old casualty was identified as Pachara, the driver of a Honda Scoopy i motorcycle without a license plate. His body was found in a grassy roadside ditch, his bones fractured throughout.

During the inspection at the scene, authorities found a strand of female hair and a shoe, suggesting the presence of a female passenger on the motorcycle. After a search, the 27 year old unconscious body of Piyawara, was discovered in a grassy area. She was immediately transferred to Buddha Sothon Hospital due to her critical injuries.

Initial investigation revealed that Amorn was attempting to overtake a truck when he failed to notice the oncoming motorcycle, resulting in a head-on collision. Eyewitnesses recounted the pickup moving at high speed before it overtook the truck and collided with the motorcycle, causing the victims to be flung several tens of metres, reported Khao Sod.

The police are set to question Amorn and conduct a blood test for alcohol content as they prepare to press charges.

