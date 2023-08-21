23-year-old graduate reports train harassment incident to police

Image via Khaosod

A recent graduate has reported harassment from an alledged rail official aboard a train to Bang Mun Nak Police Station. The woman, 23 year old Punyanuch is seeking justice for an incident that took place August 15.

While travelling on train number 202 from Phitsanulok to Nakhon Sawan, she was molested by a man claiming to be a train official. The man, 46 years old Panchai, allegedly behaved inappropriately towards her in the presence of other passengers.

Punyanuch, a resident of Bang Mun Nak district, Phichit province, recounted her ordeal, stating she boarded the train from Bang Mun Nak station to go to Nakhon Sawan for a job application. As the train approached Bueng Boraphet, close to Nakhon Sawan, Panchai sat next to her and began to harass her.

The man who seemed to be an employee of the train company leaned in and placed his head on her shoulder and tried to touch her inappropriately. She was too embarrassed to shout out among the other passengers on the train.

Continuing her recounting of the harassment ordeal, Punyanuch said that when the train reached Nakhon Sawan station, she admonished Panchai for his reprehensible behaviour and quickly alighted from the train.

Despite her directly confronting the man, Panchai continued his harassment, even attempting to touch her indecently. After escaping the situation, Punyanuch informed her mother about the incident and decided to report it to the police.

She revealed that this was not an isolated incident as she had been harassed by the same man a couple of months earlier when he grabbed her leg. She had reprimanded him then and was shocked that he had the audacity to harass her again.

She decided to take matters into her own hands and lodged a complaint with the police at Bang Mun Nak station against Panchai, who claimed to be a railway official. She hopes to see swift action against him, expressing her concern for the safety and peace of mind of passengers on the train.