2026 World Cup broadcast rights not secured, report says

A source has denied reports that Jasmine International Public Company Limited (JAS) has secured the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying no announcement is scheduled.

Recent reports claimed JAS had completed a deal with FIFA for the rights to broadcast the 2026 World Cup in Thailand and was preparing to announce the agreement. However, the information has not been officially confirmed.

A source said JAS has not yet reached an agreement with FIFA and rejected reports that the company had already secured the rights.

Thansettakij reported that the company also denied claims that it plans to hold a press conference tomorrow, June 10, adding that it could not disclose details of the ongoing negotiations.

According to the source, the main obstacle remains the licence fee. FIFA is reportedly seeking around US$40 million (1.3 billion baht) for the Thailand rights package, while JAS is attempting to negotiate a figure closer to US$15 million (487 million baht).

The proposed amount is reportedly similar to the price paid by Vietnam for the tournament rights.

The source said FIFA’s asking price remains higher than in several neighbouring countries, partly because Thailand paid around 1.4 billion baht for the 2022 World Cup broadcasting rights.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

In related news, Thai singer Lalisa Manobal, known globally as Lisa BLACKPINK, has been officially announced by FIFA as one of the headline performers for the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

Lisa will perform alongside international artists Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Rema, and Tyla during the opening celebrations in Los Angeles.