Around 2,000 pigs drown in Prachin Buri farm floods

Around 2,000 pigs drowned after flash floods hit a large farm in Prachin Buri, prompting livestock officials to deploy more than 50 staff and heavy machinery to remove and bury the carcasses.

Department of Livestock Development Director-General Chaiwat Yothakhol said on October 6 that the flooding affected a large pig farm in Mueang Prachin Buri district.

Officials first moved surviving pigs out of the flooded area before beginning the carcass removal operation. High water levels have made access to the farm difficult.

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An initial 50 carcasses were transported for burial, with officials expecting to bury around 1,400 pigs on October 6. If no storms disrupted the operation, they expected to complete the remaining work on October 7.

More than 50 officials from the Prachin Buri Provincial Livestock Office, the Division of Veterinary Inspection and Quarantine and animal quarantine units in eastern Thailand have been deployed.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is also supporting the operation with five six-wheel trucks, a loader, a backhoe to dig burial pits and a flat-bottomed boat.

Chaiwat said carcasses are being buried at an appropriate depth under veterinary sanitation procedures.

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Disinfectant is also being sprayed around the farm, nearby water sources and surrounding areas to reduce disease risks, odours and hygiene problems, while surviving pigs continue to receive care.

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Chaiwat later inspected the flooded farm and burial site with Prachin Buri officials, met the farm owner and followed the disposal operation on the ground.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit instructed the department to speed up carcass disposal, disease prevention and assistance for livestock farmers affected by flooding.

The department has also convened its livestock disaster prevention and response centre to monitor flood impacts and provide assistance for animal farmers nationwide, while keeping staff and equipment ready for deployment to other affected areas.

Officials are still surveying the damage in Prachin Buri to determine compensation.

Farmers whose animals died or went missing will be eligible for assistance according to the type and age of the animals and the compensation rates set under the Finance Ministry’s 2026 emergency disaster relief regulations.

The department is also preparing occupational recovery measures to help affected farmers resume their livelihoods as soon as possible.

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