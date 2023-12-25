2 year old Thai girl escapes death after mysterious stray bullet hits her house

Photo via Facebook/ คนข่าวสาคร ฯ.

A two year old Thai girl escaped a tragic death after a mysterious stray bullet struck her home in Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok on December 23.

A Thai man, 39 year old Chaianan, contracted to the officers at Mueang Samut Prakarn Police Station after a stray shot hit the roof of his house at 3am on December 23. Chaianan explained that he heard an object hit the roof above the bedroom while he was sleeping with his wife and daughter.

Chaianan stated that a beam of light went through the hole in the roof making him and his wife start searching for the object. They discovered a bullet under the bed. It pierced his roof and hit the headboard of the bed near where his daughter slept. The discovery shocked him and his wife, and they could not sleep all night.

Chaianan said he could not determine the direction of the bullet but believed that it came from a group of youths in the community. He suggested that they might get together at night for a prank.

Chaianan added that the stray bullet might come from the parties at the end of the year, which usually involve shooting into the sky. He urged the police and relevant departments to pay attention to the issue and take preventive measures before any casualties occur.

A similar incident was reported in July this year when a stray shot pierced the window of a house in the central province of Prachin Buri and put a young girl in the house in danger. The girl was running around and playing while the incident occurred, but she fortunately escaped the tragedy.

In November, a Thai man lost his life to a stray bullet that hit him while he was riding a motorcycle on the Bang Phli-Tam Lu Road in Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok. Police were able to identify and arrest a gunman who confessed that his shot missed the target, his rival truck driver.