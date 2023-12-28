2 Thai women die after their SUV crashes into parked truck

Photo via MGR Online

Two Thai women died when their SUV crashed into a parked truck on Rattanathibet Road in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok yesterday, December 27.

Bang Bua Thong Police Station officers investigated the accident on the Rattanathibet Road at around 3pm yesterday. At the scene, officers discovered that a white Toyota SUV crashed into the back of a 10-wheel Hino truck parked on the side of the road.

Two dead bodies of women, 17 year old Sukanya Hatsadeesamrong and 26 year old Sitaphak Thongsorn, were found at the scene. Sukanya was trapped in the damaged vehicle and Sitaphak lay lifeless on the road.

A large quantity of UHT milk boxes was found on the road and inside the SUV. The two deceased were reported to be employees of Foremost Thailand. Sukanya was a sales representative, while Sitaphak was a chauffeur.

The truck driver, 31 year old Panupong Ruengsin, told police he was not in the car at the time of the accident. He parked the truck on the side of the road to have lunch at a nearby restaurant. He learned about the accident when he saw many people surrounding his truck.

A 38 year old Thai man, Teerayut Aimparn, said he worked at a car showroom near the scene. He heard a loud crash and went out to investigate. He said he could not guess the cause of the accident as he could not see the moment before the crash.

Police are now checking CCTV cameras on the road to determine the cause of the accident. The women’s bodies were transferred to the Central Institute of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Another Thai woman was killed by a drunk Thai driver in the Isaan province of Maha Sarakham on December 25. The drunk driver drove his SUV against traffic and hit the victim’s motorbike. The deceased’s friend, who was a passenger, was seriously injured.

A Thai motorcycle rider was killed on December 26 when an electric public bus hit his motorcycle on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok. A female passenger on the motorcycle was slightly injured. The bus driver shifted the blame to a tuk tuk driver, but tuk tuk driver denied the accusation. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.