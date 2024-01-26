2 suspects arrested for murder of millionaire give conflicting stories

Photo via KhaoSod and Channel 8

Police arrested a Thai man and woman for the murder of a 77 year old millionaire in the central province of Chantaburi. Each suspect blamed the other.

The lifeless body of the millionaire, Panithi Kosalanan, was discovered in a pond on her plantation in Chantaburi province on January 22. The autopsy and suspicious signs in her home suggested murder, prompting officers to question her seven siblings, her employees, and business partners in a search for the killers.

Officers from the Makham Police Station arrested the first suspect, a 40 year old Thai man named Krit Moonwong, on January 24. Krit claimed that he did not kill Panithi and only helped the murderer, 43 year old Somsuda, destroy the evidence of the death.

According to Krit, Somsuda telephoned him requesting transportation from a hotel to Panithi’s residence. Somsuda instructed him to park his motorcycle 100 metres from the house and proceeded inside alone. Approximately 20 minutes later, Somsuda summoned Krit into the house, where he discovered Panithi’s lifeless body on the staircase.

Krit recounted that Somsuda told him to enter the CCTV room and remove a data box for disposal. Upon extracting the data box, he encountered another Thai man within the premises, whose face was concealed by a balaclava. Subsequently, Somsuda directed both Krit and the unidentified man to dispose of Panithi’s body in a pond located on the plantation.

Krit further disclosed that he disposed of the CCTV camera’s data box by throwing it into a 3-metre-deep pond within the community. Authorities successfully retrieved the box, which is currently undergoing investigation

Conflicting confessions

Following Krit’s confession, officers searched for Somsuda and arrested her yesterday, January 25, in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani. Somsuda denied involvement in the murder and said she was only a witness to the crime.

Somsuda’s story was in complete contrast to Krit’s tale. She explained that she and Panithi were neighbours and had known each other for about six to seven years. Somsuda claimed that Panithi offered loans at high-interest rates and was unable to collect money from her debtors.

According to Somsuda, Panithi had a financial issue and needed to pawn her plots of land. Somsuda said Panithi asked her to be a guarantor in exchange for money of 10 million baht. Somsuda said she had never received the money and had an argument with Panithi.

On the day of the incident, Somsuda said she and Krit went to Panithi’s house to settle the financial issues. They argued and could not agree, so Krit, who Somsuda said was her close friend, got angry and attacked Panithi.

Krit allegedly strangled Panithi to death and dumped her body in the pond. Somsuda insisted that Krit committed the crime alone, and she was only a witness.

When Somsuda failed to mention another man in a balaclava, officers returned to question Krit again on this point. Krit admitted that no one else was involved in the crime and that only he and Somsuda were at the scene that day.

Following the conflicting confessions, officers continued to investigate the case and questioned the two suspects in more detail to establish who attacked the victim and what the real motive for the murder was.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai millionaire allegedly murdered to settle 30 million baht debt

Police continue to investigate the death of a Thai millionaire in the central province of Chantaburi. The dead woman’s sister harbours suspicions that her sibling was murdered in connection to a 30 million baht debt settlement.

The dead body of the 77 year old woman, named Panithi Kosalanan, was discovered in a pond within her fruit plantation in Chantaburi on Monday, January 22. Her body started to decompose and it was anticipated she died three to four days before her discovery.

Officers discovered wounds across her body but could not determine the exact cause. Evidence of physical assault and murder was indicated by low water levels in the pond, ruling out drowning, and broken ribs from an attack. Her body remains at Phrapokklap Hospital for an autopsy.

Panithi’s body was discovered after her siblings could not contact her. A friend, 71 year old Somsri, who lived nearby was asked to check on Panithi. The friend called her from outside the house but received no response. Somsri then looked for her friend on the plantation and spotted her body in the pond.

Inside Panithi’s house, no signs of struggle or theft were found. Lights and a rice cooker were left on. Her valuables were untouched but security camera data and some documents were missing.

Moreover, over 30 million baht vanished from her bank accounts. Panithi was a millionaire and never had any history of financial issues but only a nominal amount of money was left in each of her bank accounts.

Suspect arrested

One of Panithi’s younger sisters, 72 year old Ratcha Rat-arsai, reported to police that her sister often lent money with interest. Ratcha had warned her against such risky transactions, knowing Panithi had enough for daily living without resorting to loan offering.

Ratcha revealed that she was aware of someone borrowing money from her sister, pledging to reimburse the loans with a substantial interest rate. Although she did not know the exact time her sister extended the funds to that individual, she believed the amount exceeded 30 million baht.

Makham Police Station officers guessed that the motive behind the murder might be linked to Panithi’s property. The primary suspects included Panithi’s seven siblings and her employers, yet no incriminating information came to light.

Follow us on :













Matichon reported that officers discovered a suspicious motorcycle, a black Yamaha Filano, which might have been used by one of the murderers yesterday, January 24. At the time, officers managed to arrest a suspicious Thai man and took him in for questioning. The interrogation details have not yet been made public.

Authorities continue to piece together the events surrounding Panithi’s tragic demise.