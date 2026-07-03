Resort owners shot for interrupting guest during drug use

Police arrested a drug-addicted Thai man for shooting two resort owners in Kalasin after an argument over a room payment yesterday, July 2.

Officers from Namon Police Station launched a manhunt for the suspect, 40 year old Pakasit, after two resort owners were seriously injured in the shooting. The victims were identified as 50 year old Somchai and 42 year old Panyaphon.

Somchai suffered a gunshot wound to the armpit, while Panyaphon was shot in the arm. According to Talk News Online, both victims underwent surgery at Kalasin Hospital to remove bullets. Panyaphon is reported to be in stable condition, while Somchai remains in critical condition.

Police later arrested Pakasit at his home around 17 hours after the shooting. During the arrest, officers seized a 9mm firearm, five rounds of ammunition, and 1,726 methamphetamine tablets, commonly known in Thailand as Yaba.

According to police, the accused admitted during questioning that he uses around 10 Yaba tablets daily and had checked into the resort for a short stay and drug use.

Investigators said the accused told officers he was using drugs in the room when the resort owners approached and requested payment for the accommodation, which cost 360 baht.

Police said the accused claimed the interruption angered him, leading to an argument before he allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot both victims.

Officers reviewing the accused’s criminal record found multiple prior arrests related to drug offences. Police reported six arrests in Kalasin and one in Bangkok.

The accused has been charged with attempted murder, carrying a firearm in a public place, and possession of a Category 1 narcotic.

In a separate incident involving alleged drug-related violence, police in Ayutthaya arrested a 35 year old drug-fuelled man of opening fire on a road, killing a woman who was travelling with her two children. Another motorist was injured, and seven vehicles were damaged.

Another case was reported in January in Amnat Charoen, where police arrested a drug user of beheading his mother and abandoning her remains in a rice field.