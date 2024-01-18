2 Polish women apologise for sunbathing in Chiang Mai temple

Photo via TigerNews TV

Chiang Mai Provincial Tourist Police tracked down two Polish women caught sunbathing on Sunday, January 14 at Chiang Man Temple in Chiang Mai province. The two foreigners apologised to locals for their inappropriate act.

The Thais who saw the two foreign women sunning themselves on the grass at Chiang Man Temple on Sunday raised concerns via Channel 3, causing the issue to go viral on Thai social media. Following the concerns of locals, Tourist Police officers searched for the two foreigners to issue a warning for their inappropriate act.

Officers found the foreign women at a hostel in the city centre of Chiang Mai province on Tuesday, January 16. They were identified as Polish nationals aged 19 and 20. Officers explained to them that what they were doing was against Thai culture and traditions.

According to Tourist Police officers, the two Polish women expressed regret for the incident and wanted to apologise to Thai residents. They said they loved Chiang Mai province and did not intend to hurt the feelings of the Thai people.

The two foreigners also thanked the Tourist Police for providing information on what they should and should not do in Thai temples.

The Tourist Police in Chiang Mai Province have installed additional signs containing warnings and guidelines for foreign tourists at various tourist spots within the province. Officers have also encouraged Thai citizens to report any instances of inappropriate behaviour by foreigners by contacting them through the 1155 hotline.

In a related case involving another Park in Bangkok, officers from the City Law Office put up a, “No Sleeping” warning sign to prevent a similar incident in the future. The sign also includes a penalty notice stating that anyone who violates the rule will be fined 500 baht.

ORIGINAL STORY: Concerns after two foreign women sunbathe in Chiang Mai temple

A Thai tourist called on the authorities to put up warning signs after spotting two foreign women sunbathing inside Chiang Man Temple in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

The Thai tourist who witnessed the foreigners’ action took a picture and sent it to Channel 3 around 1.30pm yesterday, January 14. The picture showed two foreign women in shorts and tank tops lying on the grass and enjoying the afternoon sun.

The Thai tourist told the media that the picture was taken at Chiang Man Temple in the Mueang district of Chiang Mai. Being the oldest and first temple in the province, it holds significant historical importance. Residents in the vicinity hold the site in high regard, making sunbathing there culturally inappropriate.

The concerned witness brought the matter to the attention of a monk, who assured that the message would be relayed to the tour guide responsible for bringing the foreign women to the temple. However, upon departing the temple, the witness noticed the two women still lying there.

Due to time constraints, the witness couldn’t personally caution the foreign women. After leaving the temple for personal affairs, the witness returned to check on the foreigners, only to find that they had already left. It remains uncertain whether someone informed them about their inappropriate behaviour or if they left of their own accord.

The witness wanted the foreign women and other foreigners to be aware that this should not be done in Thai temples, so sent the picture to the media. The witness also wanted the relevant authorities to put up a warning sign to warn foreign visitors what they should and should not do in Thai temples.

A similar incident was reported in October 2022 when a foreign couple kissed inside Si Suphan Temple in Chiang Mai. The couple were seen taking a photo as they kissed against the backdrop of the famous Silver Hall.

The abbot of Si Suphan Temple said most foreigners behave properly when visiting the temple, and it was the first time the temple had seen this. More warning signs in foreign languages would be installed to prevent such an incident.