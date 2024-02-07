2 gay Thai monks reportedly trick Mor Lam singer into threesome

A Mor Lam folk singer took to social media to accuse two gay monks in the Isaan province of Udon Thani of trying to trick him into a threesome.

The Thai singer, 34 year old Trikawin Khamho, shared the story of the two monks on Facebook on January 16. His post was picked up by several news agencies making the story go viral on social media. Trikawin shared a picture of the monks with the cation…

“Two monks lured me into meeting them at their accommodation, saying they wanted to talk about work but they actually wanted to have sex with me. One of them offered me money in exchange for oral sex, while another tried to take off my shorts. It was lucky that I could escape from them.”

In an interview with ThaiRath, Trikawin made it known that he is a Mor Lam singer in an Isaan folk band called Mor Lam Nooparn Wisate Sin. Mor Lam is a traditional form of song in Lao and Isaan dialects. It is popular in the northeastern parts of Thailand but can be found at temple festivals across the country.

Trikawin said he and his band were performing at the temple in Udon Thani province from January 6 to 14. The incident happened on the last day.

Trikawin said the monk named Khao invited him to his accommodation before the show started but he refused saying he had to help his team members prepare for the show. The monk told him not to be afraid as he only wanted to talk about work. The monk said he would hire Thikawin and his band to perform at another temple.

Trikawin agreed because he wanted to get more work for his band and followed the monk to his accommodation where he met another monk called Dam.

Monks’ threesome

While he was talking to Khao, a monk named Dam approached him from behind and kissed him on the neck. Khao then approached him and tried to kiss him but he asked them to stop. Dam then closed the door and asked him to perform oral sex on him. Khao said they would give him money for sex.

Trikawin refused. The two monks begged him not to tell anyone what had happened. Trikawin promised so he could escape the gay monks. He later revealed the matter to the leader of the Mor Lam band and posted the story on Facebook.

Trikawin said he felt sorry for the locals in the community, who respected the two monks, and said they should leave the monkhood if they wanted to have sex. Trikawin added that the two monks approached him again on his Facebook book and asked him to delete the post but he did not comply.

Trikawin said he decided to file a complaint against the two monks at Nakha Police Station yesterday, February 6, accusing them of sexually harassing him. He wanted the monks to be punished to prevent them from trying to trick others into having sex, especially youths.